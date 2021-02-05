A public meeting will held Feb. 8 for the Bench development at Waneta Junction. Photo: Google Maps

Townhouse development proposed for Waneta

Developer looks to clear bylaw hurdles before proceeding with purchase of three Waneta properties

The City of Trail gave the go-ahead for the potential development of a townhouse project at Waneta Junction.

Jan. 25 council held its first two readings of the Bench at Blaylock Development Inc. (Bench) proposal to purchase 3.71 acres of land and develop a three-phase multi-unit residential complex north of the Trail Canadian Tire.

Before purchasing, the Bench first looked to council for zoning bylaw clearance for phase 1, and applied to rezone Lot 1 of the three properties from rural holding zone-A1 to low density multiple family residential-R6.

“Because this property is subject to sale, they are looking for the rezoning at this time to know they will be able to do a residential development with the dwelling densities that they’re looking for, before proceeding,” said Corporate Administrator Michelle McIsaac.

In phase 1, the Bench is planning to build a 32-unit townhouse development on Lot 1.

The development will house two and three bedroom units, each up to 2,000 square feet, with access from Goodwin Way (road between Canadian Tire and car wash).

The proposed development would also help fulfill recommendations of the “Housing Needs Report,” recently published by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

“This type of development would be well aligned with the needs that were identified in that report, both for increases in market rental housing as well as different housing types,” said McIsaac.

The Bench complex will invariably see an increase in density and traffic, however, the surrounding properties are mostly businesses with virtually no residential properties nearby.

“In the case of the commercial [properties] I think they’d probably welcome the increase, the residential density there would be beneficial for them,” added McIsaac.

Also required was an amendment to the city’s Official Community Plan, changing the land from commercial to residential.

Council unanimously passed the amendment.

“This is seen to be very positive and will result in the creation of much needed housing stock,” commented Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff. “The lands in question are appropriate for the development proposed and provide opportunity for additional development in the future.

“Within the city, there is very little raw land available for this type of development.”

A public hearing on this potential development will be held on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Residents interested in participating can register with the city by email at ca@trail.ca.

