The walls are up for the new Dairy Queen coming to the corner of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail. This section of road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday this week to allow for respective work. Photo: Trail Times

The walls are up for the new Dairy Queen coming to the corner of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail. This section of road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday this week to allow for respective work. Photo: Trail Times

Traffic change in downtown Trail starts Wednesday

Temporary road closure, 1100 block of Cedar Ave. June 29 – June 30

The 1100 block of Cedar Avenue will be temporarily closed starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 to Thursday, June 30 to allow for construction of the new Dairy Queen building that is currently in progress.

This section of road starts at the corner of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue and extends to Cedar Avenue and Farwell Street, the corner where the Home of Champions Monument is located.

The city says the contractor has notified businesses that will be impacted by the temporary closure.

The road is scheduled to reopen Thursday, June 30 at 4 p.m.

Direct questions to Chandos Construction 403.350.0057.

City of Trailinfrastructure

Previous story
G7 leaders pledge to phase out or ban the import of Russian coal and oil
Next story
Crown says 3 accused placed hidden cameras on Abbotsford hog farm weeks before protest

Just Posted

The walls are up for the new Dairy Queen coming to the corner of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail. This section of road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday this week to allow for respective work. Photo: Trail Times
Traffic change in downtown Trail starts Wednesday

Snowflakes, (Photo credit: Jill Wellington/Pixabay)
Editor’s Desk: Snowflakes and pebbles

While local union president Chris Walker of United Steelworkers (USW) would not reveal specific points of contention, on Friday, he did say the impasse is monetary. Photo: Times file
Trail Locals merge, impasse with company largely financial

Photo: Jim Bailey
Caps off the Crowe grads!