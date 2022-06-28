Traffic change in downtown Trail starts Wednesday

The 1100 block of Cedar Avenue will be temporarily closed starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 to Thursday, June 30 to allow for construction of the new Dairy Queen building that is currently in progress.

This section of road starts at the corner of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue and extends to Cedar Avenue and Farwell Street, the corner where the Home of Champions Monument is located.

The city says the contractor has notified businesses that will be impacted by the temporary closure.

The road is scheduled to reopen Thursday, June 30 at 4 p.m.

Direct questions to Chandos Construction 403.350.0057.

