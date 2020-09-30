Traffic change in Trail on Wednesday

Workers are performing a required inspection of the Victoria Street Bridge lighting

Electricians inspecting the decorative lights on the Victoria St. Bridge on Oct. 3, 2019. The annual job is again limiting the bridge to two-way traffic on Wed. Sept. 30. (Time file)

Traffic may be somewhat slowed through downtown Trail on Wednesday as electricians complete their bi-annual inspection of the lighting on the Victoria Street Bridge.

The job is expected to run throughout the day and until 7 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2020.

The decorative LED are installed along the arches of the driving bridge.

Due to the nature of this work, the City of Trail is required to close one side of the bridge at a time as they advance through the inspection.

Single-lane two way traffic will share one side of the bridge at a time.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to obey the posted signage and to take extra caution while travelling over the bridge.

Direct any questions or concerns to the City of Trail’s Public Works Department at 250.364.0840.



