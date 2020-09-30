Electricians inspecting the decorative lights on the Victoria St. Bridge on Oct. 3, 2019. The annual job is again limiting the bridge to two-way traffic on Wed. Sept. 30. (Time file)

Traffic change in Trail on Wednesday

Workers are performing a required inspection of the Victoria Street Bridge lighting

Traffic may be somewhat slowed through downtown Trail on Wednesday as electricians complete their bi-annual inspection of the lighting on the Victoria Street Bridge.

The job is expected to run throughout the day and until 7 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2020.

The decorative LED are installed along the arches of the driving bridge.

Due to the nature of this work, the City of Trail is required to close one side of the bridge at a time as they advance through the inspection.

Single-lane two way traffic will share one side of the bridge at a time.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to obey the posted signage and to take extra caution while travelling over the bridge.

Direct any questions or concerns to the City of Trail’s Public Works Department at 250.364.0840.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’
Next story
Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Just Posted

Trail native, Jake Lucchini, signs with Canadiens

Former Smoke Eater captain, Jake Lucchini, signs one-year, two-way deal with Montreal Canadiens

Traffic change in Trail on Wednesday

Workers are performing a required inspection of the Victoria Street Bridge lighting

Free public transit for Greater Trail seniors on Thursday

The no-charge day is to recognize National Senior’s Day

Central Mountain Air ready to take flight at West Kootenay Regional Airport

First flight to take off Oct. 1

Sombre farewell; Trail seniors branch closing doors after 63 years

The association will disband in December

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Horgan vows to replace B.C.’s shared senior care rooms in 10 years

$1.4 billion construction on top of staff raises, single-site work

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Orange Shirt Day lessons of past in today’s classrooms

Phyllis Webstad, who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in British Columbia, is credited for creating the movement

Greens’ Furstenau fires at NDP, Liberals on pandemic recovery, sales tax promise

She also criticized the NDP economic recovery plan, arguing it abandons the tourism industry

Most Read