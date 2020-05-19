Traffic delays expected on Highway 3 at Bombi Pass for several weeks

Two road resurfacing projects getting underway near Castlegar

Motorists may experience traffic delays over the Bombi Pass as the first of two road resurfacing projects around Castlegar begins.

According to the Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure, crews have already begun crack sealing along 25 kilometres of Highway 3 at Bombi Pass between the Ootischenia weigh scales and Beaver Creek Bridge.

Crews will begin to sealcoat the same section of road starting in June. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and there will be single-lane alternating traffic around the clock with 10-minute delays.

Motorists can bypass the construction work between Castlegar and Salmo by taking Highway 3B via Trail and Highway 3A via Nelson.

A $2.5 million contract has been awarded to Victoria-based Arrowsmith Road Maintenance Ltd. to carry out the work.

A separate road resurfacing project will occur along 20 kilometres of Highway 3A from the Kootenay Lake Bridge to the Taghum Bridge near Nelson in July.

Side roads near the Taghum Bridge will also be resurfaced.

There will be single-lane alternating traffic from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the project from Monday to Saturday.

DBA Selkirk Paving was awarded the $7-million project to complete the project.

