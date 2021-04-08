Traffic from Highway 1 will be diverted through Kootenay National Park this spring. Kootenay National Park Facebook

A major route to Alberta in the East Kootenay will be a little busier this spring as the B.C. Ministry of Transportation will be closing Highway 1 west of Field from April 12 to June 1, 2021 due to twinning of the highway through Kicking Horse Canyon.

Traffic will be diverted down to Highway 93 South to Kootenay National Park and B.C. Highway 95, says a release from Parks Canada. Yoho National Park will remain open.

The annual Olive Lake no-stopping zone in Kootenay National Park, just into the park from Radium Hot Springs, will be implemented again in 2021 for the safety of people and wildlife. Additionally, trained wildlife officers will regularly conduct road patrols and dandelions are being removed from roadsides.

There is no cell coverage or WiFi in Kootenay National Park. Visitors are reminded to plan ahead by checking Drive BC and Alberta 511 for the most up to date road information.

An emergency telephone is available at the Kootenay Crossing Operations Centre. An additional three emergency phones will be installed by fall 2021 at Marble Canyon day-use area, Simpson River trailhead and at Kootenay River day-use area.

READ: No-stopping zone implemented for highway stretch through Kootenay National Park

READ: A grizzly takes a walk in Kootenay Park



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter