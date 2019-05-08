(Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)

Traffic infractions prove costly for Genelle driver

Man fined $1,300+ following May 2 investigation by Greater Trail police

Driving without car insurance will cost you a pretty penny, as one local driver recently found out.

Not only was the unidentified man’s vehicle impounded, but upon review of video, police nabbed him for running a red light in downtown Trail as well.

The RCMP wrote him three tickets, collectively amounting to more than $1,300.

It all began last Thursday, when the district detachment conducted an investigation into a male suspect, 49, of Genelle, for driving his car in Trail without valid vehicle insurance.

“The police observed the vehicle driving in the downtown Trail area,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported. “And later obtained high quality video surveillance footage which depicted the suspect driving the vehicle without insurance,” he said.

“The vehicle was impounded and the suspect issued a violation ticket for no insurance contrary to the BC Motor Vehicle Act, Failing to Comply with a Order contrary to … the BC Motor Vehicle Act, and Failing to Stop for a Red Light contrary to the BC Motor Vehicle Act. The monetary fines totalled $1,363.”

ICBC lists the fine for driving without insurance at $598, and the fine for failing to produce insurance as $81. Neither offense results in points. Failing to stop for a red light at an intersection costs $167, and failing to comply can result in a fine ranging from $71 up to $598.

“We can issue a Notice and Order violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act and Regulations,” explained Wicentowich, referring to the $598 failing to comply fine. “The PT Cruiser had been issued one to fix mechanical deficiencies in the vehicle; however, did not comply with the order. The male was then issued a fine for failing to comply with this order.”


