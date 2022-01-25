Trail 7-Eleven gearing up to open this spring

The site is currently fenced off and monitored daily by a local security company

Locals may be wondering what the heck is happening at the still unfinished 7-Eleven gas station on the main drag of Trail.

Well, after several unexpected delays and challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic — an opening date is coming up this spring,

“The Trail 7-Eleven is coming along nicely and on schedule for our new target opening, May,” development manager Liam MacDonald, from property owner Triumph Properties, told the Trail Times. “We have scheduled delivery dates for all our equipment.”

MacDonald said that once the carwash is complete there are areas left to be paved, so finishing touches are dependent on weather and when asphalt plants reopen.

“From a community perspective, Triumph Properties has hired Seib Contracting to finish our portion of the project,” he said. “Greg’s (Greg Seib) knowledge of local trades has proved invaluable in keeping everything on schedule.”

The expected opening for the Trail 7-Eleven was originally slated for July 2021.

“Like most things, COVID has created unexpected challenges and delays,” MacDonald told the Times last year in August. “7-Eleven is waiting on proprietary equipment from the U.S. … This includes the carwash equipment, hence, why half the site hasn’t been completed.”

Another new build expected to break ground in downtown Trail this spring is a Dairy Queen restaurant. Announced in August 2021 by the city and Edmonton-based property owners BJT Properties, was the $475,000 purchase of the empty lot on the corner of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue which used to house the Union Hotel.

