On Dec. 23, Kyle McCormick joined the City of Trail’s team as an Engineering Technician. (Submitted photo)

Trail adds new hire to engineering department

The City of Trail team consists of two Engineering Technicians

The City of Trail has announced the hiring of an engineering technician.

Kyle McCormick joined the municipal team effective Monday, Dec.23.

He is currently employed in High River, AB as a GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Technician, possesses a Civil Engineering Technology Diploma in Municipal Design, a Mechanical Engineering Technology Diploma, and a Bachelor’s Degree in GIS.

The city says McCormick brings extensive engineering technology experience in project design and management, tendering documents, site supervision, and GIS, as well as architectural and development experience in community centre, residential, commercial, professional, and retail facilities.

“I am very enthusiastic and excited about coming to Trail and joining the city’s Engineering Department,” McCormick said. “My education, background and skills in related engineering technologist disciplines will transfer well to this role. I also look forward to meeting the city’s team members and getting to know the Greater Trail area.”

McCormick will be located at Trail City Hall and will work directly with John Howes, the city’s longtime Engineering Technician, and will report directly to Chris McIsaac, the Director of Public Works.

About the City of Trail’s Engineering Department:

The City of Trail Engineering Department provides support to the Administration and Public Works Departments.

The department is also responsible for maintaining municipal maps, GIS, plans, and providing legal descriptions to property owners.

The team consists of two Engineering Technicians who can also provide property owners with information regarding services to their property, as well as property dimensions.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back
Next story
UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Just Posted

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Trail adds new hire to engineering department

The City of Trail team consists of two Engineering Technicians

Beaver Valley Nitehawks double up Castlegar Rebels

Beaver Valley Nitehawks sweep Castlegar Rebels heading into holiday break

Trail Smoke Eaters complete comeback over the Cowichan Capitals

Trail forward Owen Ozar scored the game winner in a 4-3 Smoke Eaters victory over the Capitals

Person evacuated by helicopter from Whitewater Ski Resort

The injured person fell and collided with a rock Friday

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

UPDATE: One confirmed dead after Courtenay-bound plane crashes north of Tofino

Plane was scheduled to land in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Most Read