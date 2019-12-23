Trail adds new hire to engineering department

The City of Trail team consists of two Engineering Technicians

On Dec. 23, Kyle McCormick joined the City of Trail’s team as an Engineering Technician. (Submitted photo)

The City of Trail has announced the hiring of an engineering technician.

Kyle McCormick joined the municipal team effective Monday, Dec.23.

He is currently employed in High River, AB as a GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Technician, possesses a Civil Engineering Technology Diploma in Municipal Design, a Mechanical Engineering Technology Diploma, and a Bachelor’s Degree in GIS.

The city says McCormick brings extensive engineering technology experience in project design and management, tendering documents, site supervision, and GIS, as well as architectural and development experience in community centre, residential, commercial, professional, and retail facilities.

“I am very enthusiastic and excited about coming to Trail and joining the city’s Engineering Department,” McCormick said. “My education, background and skills in related engineering technologist disciplines will transfer well to this role. I also look forward to meeting the city’s team members and getting to know the Greater Trail area.”

McCormick will be located at Trail City Hall and will work directly with John Howes, the city’s longtime Engineering Technician, and will report directly to Chris McIsaac, the Director of Public Works.

About the City of Trail’s Engineering Department:

The City of Trail Engineering Department provides support to the Administration and Public Works Departments.

The department is also responsible for maintaining municipal maps, GIS, plans, and providing legal descriptions to property owners.

The team consists of two Engineering Technicians who can also provide property owners with information regarding services to their property, as well as property dimensions.



