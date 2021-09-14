Trail advises proof of COVID vaccine required for certain services

Province orders all people born in 2009 or earlier must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 24.

If you want to work out or swim in the City of Trail gym or pools this week, and in the foreseeable future, then you’re going to need a vaccine passport.

Starting Monday, Sept. 13, the Province of BC is demanding a variety of businesses and activities ensure that users and participants show proof of at least one dose of vaccination for COVID-19.

The city advises certain municipal facilities, activities, and programs fall under the discretionary category and, as a result, staff is required to verify proof of vaccination from patrons.

While there are details yet to be released by government, various city departments have prepared for these new measures, particularly parks and recreation staff.

Specific to Trail parks and recreation note the following:

The fitness centre is now open and available for bookings. Participants will be required to show proof of vaccination.

The pools will be open on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Vaccination details related to this service were not fully known by press time. It would be prudent, however, to have your vaccine card on hand if you want to take a dip.

The city says staff is working with all third party users on vaccination requirements in the coming days.

As a reminder, program registration for all fall programming has been revised. Program registration is set to commence on Sept. 21.

Inquiries related to recreation should be directed to 250.364.0858 or email: parksadmin@trail.ca.

City departments will issue specifics later this week on how these new measures will impact operations and patrons.

The Province of BC requires vaccinated persons to get their personal BC Vaccine Card online by Sept. 26. This can be done by visiting: www2.gov.bc.ca. Information required is date of birth, a personal health number and the date of your first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose. For those wanting to complete the process over the phone, call 1.833.838.2323 seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone requiring assistance downloading their digital or printable proof of vaccination is encouraged to contact the following local resources: Service BC, 1520 Bay Avenue, 250.364.0591; Trail and District Public Library,1505 Bay Avenue, 250.364.1731 (appointment recommended); Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy, 1160 Cedar Avenue, 250.368.6770 (appointment required).

“We are working diligently to ensure accurate and clear information is available to you in a timely manner,” the city states.”We remind residents that masks are still mandatory in all public spaces and to stay home when feeling unwell.”

The province has ordered that all people born in 2009 or earlier must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 24.

Examples where a vaccine card is required includes: indoor sports events/performances with 50+ people; licensed establishments that offer table service as well as tasting rooms in wineries, breweries or distilleries; pubs, bars and lounges; nightclubs, casinos and movie theatres; recreational facilities that house gyms, dance studios and the like; indoor organized events with 50+ people; post-secondary student housing.

