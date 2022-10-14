Trail after school centre offering life skills program

Generation to Generation Society is the nonprofit that operates Sanctuary

Sanctuary’s mission is to provide a safe and nurturing centre, for pre-teens in the City of Trail, reaching out to children with love and acceptance. Photo: Submitted

Sanctuary Pre-Teen Centre in downtown Trail has recently partnered with the United Way School’s Out program to offer a Life Skills Empowerment Program for children ages eight to 12.

The program primarily focuses on improving five key areas of a child’s development: health and wellness; service to community; connectedness; interests and competencies; and social and emotional development.

Brenda Hooper, chair of Generation to Generation Society, the nonprofit that operates Sanctuary, says she is thrilled to partner with the United Way for this project.

The life skills program aligns with the age group enrolled in Sanctuary’s after-school program, and it provides a fitting opportunity for children to receive an understanding of many skills that will benefit them in future years.

“School’s Out” engages children in onsite and offsite activities. It will also help familiarize them with local community resources and build healthy relationships with businesses in town.

Included in the program are participation in weekly pottery at the VISAC Gallery, activity nights at the Trail Memorial Centre gym, and a weekly reading club will be provided in partnership with the Trail and District Public Library.

As well, the society has started a monthly movie night at The Royal Theatre.

“We will be introducing the children to multiple cooking and baking courses, starting with easy projects and building on the skills they learn,” Cooper said. “We will include a ‘learn to crochet’ program, sewing, and structured crafts to be held weekly.”

The fall and winter programs have been designed by Ashley Allin, Sanctuary’s children program supervisor.

These opportunities aim to establish community partnerships through volunteer roles and activities, enriching self-awareness and creativity for the betterment of the environment and local community.

City of TrailCommunity