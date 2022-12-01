The Trail bridge will be swathed in red on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Photo: File

Trail agency uses multidisciplinary approach to ending violence

RCMP Victim Services can respond 24/7 to those experiencing a crisis

The Trail Area Interagency VAWIR (Violence Against Women in Relationships) committee is made up of representatives from several local organizations working with women and children.

The committee includes such agencies as: RCMP Victim Services; Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction; RCMP detachment members; Mental Health and Substance Use Services; Ministry of Children and Family Development; Adult Probation; and Trail FAIR’s Stopping the Violence Counselling, WINS Transition House, PEACE and Community Based Victim Services programs.

For more information about programs and resources available to women threatened by violence and abuse, contact the Trail FAIR office at 250.364.2326 or check out FAIR’s Facebook page and website.

RCMP Victim Services can respond 24/7 to those experiencing a crisis and can be reached through the non-emergency RCMP number (250.364.2566) or 250.368.2184.

Intimate partner violence (IPV) statistics:

• Indigenous women (61 per cent) were more likely to experience some form of IPV in their lifetime compared with non-Indigenous women (44 per cent)

• Two-thirds (67 per cent) of LGB+ women in an intimate partner relationship had experienced at least one type of IPV since the age of 15

• 55 per cent of women with disabilities reported experiencing some form of IPV in their lifetime (since the age of 15)

Intimate partner homicide (or domestic homicide):

• Between 2014 and 2019, there were 497 victims of intimate partner homicide; 80 per cent (400 victims) were women

• While Indigenous women account for approximately five per cent of all women in Canada, they accounted for 21 per cent of all women killed by an intimate partner between 2014 and 2019 (83 victims)

• In 2020, 53 women in Canada, 11 of whom were Indigenous, were killed by their partner

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
