Trail Airport installs new weather system

The Trail Regional Airport’s new Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS) has been installed and will be fully operational by mid-December.
The AWOS provides continuous real-time weather reporting and the precise height of the cloud level using a ceilometer. This information is particularly useful for airlines and pilots during the winter months and inclement weather.
“The accurate data collected from the AWOS is expected to enhance overall reliability,” said Robert Baker, Manager of the Trail Regional Airport. “Pilots will be able to make more informed decisions before they fly, rather than relying solely on airport staff’s visual interpretation of the weather.”
Crew members from the City’s Public Works department performed the civil works and a contractor installed the system.
“We are now working to connect the system to our local network” said Baker. Once these final steps are completed, the system will be active and ready to go.”
The AWOS is a $100,000 project with 65 per cent of its cost covered by grant funding.
The AWOS also includes a visibility sensor, a dual barometric pressure sensor, a temperature and dew point gauge, a heated ultrasonic wind sensor, and a multi-channel communication radio. All of these components play a crucial role in the system for accurate information and data.