Trail Airport installs new weather system

AWOS uses ceilometer to gauge real-time weather and precise height of the cloud level

The Trail Regional Airport’s new Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS) has been installed and will be fully operational by mid-December.

The AWOS provides continuous real-time weather reporting and the precise height of the cloud level using a ceilometer. This information is particularly useful for airlines and pilots during the winter months and inclement weather.

“The accurate data collected from the AWOS is expected to enhance overall reliability,” said Robert Baker, Manager of the Trail Regional Airport. “Pilots will be able to make more informed decisions before they fly, rather than relying solely on airport staff’s visual interpretation of the weather.”

Crew members from the City’s Public Works department performed the civil works and a contractor installed the system.

“We are now working to connect the system to our local network” said Baker. Once these final steps are completed, the system will be active and ready to go.”

The AWOS is a $100,000 project with 65 per cent of its cost covered by grant funding.

The AWOS also includes a visibility sensor, a dual barometric pressure sensor, a temperature and dew point gauge, a heated ultrasonic wind sensor, and a multi-channel communication radio. All of these components play a crucial role in the system for accurate information and data.

The Trail Regional Airport, located just 11 kilometers from downtown Trail, is owned and operated by the City of Trail. Pacific Coastal Airlines offers one-hour flight service to Vancouver (YVR South) eight times per week.

Adhering to all COVID-19 preventative measures for essential business and medical travel, the airport and airline have seen a consistent increase of weekly flights and passengers since the airline’s return to service in June.

2020 marked a 250,000 passenger milestone since Pacific Coastal Airlines started flying to Trail in 2006. The airport is also vital to BC Air Ambulance Service, Interior Health, the Trail Flying Club, and provides fuel service year-round to BC Wildfire Service.

AirportCity of Trail