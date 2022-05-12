Trail ambassadors shine: Miss Trail and Miss Trail Princess crowned

“The pageant this year really showcased Trail youth at their finest.”

The evening of Friday, May 6, nine Trail Ambassador Programme candidates took to the stage, sharing speeches and talents, dancing an opening number followed by a frugal fashion routine, and modelling their evening gowns before answering impromptu questions.

“All nine candidates learned so much during our seven-month training program and that was evident,” coordinators Lauren Shepherd and Cassidy Favaro said. “It was a beautiful showcase on each of their personalities and growth.”

Rannde Wyatt, Miss Re/Max All Pro Realty was crowned Miss Trail 2022. Esther Lawe, Miss Kiwanis Club of Trail was crowned Miss Trail Princess 2022.

Following a night of showcasing all they’ve learned over seven months, the Trail ambassadors’ pageant culminated in the crowning of new royalty; Miss Trail Rannde Wyatt (right) and Miss Trail Princess Esther Lawe. The Trail Times congratulates all the candidates for their remarkable accomplishments. Photo: Trail Ambassador Programme/Facebook

Awards presented were: Bev Benson Blossom Award, Rylin Bowcock; Michelle Epp Dedication Award, Rannde Wyatt; Olive Morey Memorial Perseverance Award, Jazmine Lankhaar; Community Knowledge Award, Madi Bradford and Freya Dixon-Reusz; Community Presentation, Rannde Wyatt; Friendship Award, Esther Lawe; Talent Award, Cassidy LaFond; and Speech Award, Esther Lawe.

“We could not be more proud of them,” Shepherd and Favaro said. “They dazzled our community and the eight visiting communities that attended from all over the province. The pageant this year really showcased Trail youth at their finest.”

Of note, the dedication and blossom award were renamed this year in honor of the lasting legacy created by former coordinators Michelle Epp and Bev Benson.

Read more: Meet the 2022 Trail ambassador candidates

Read more: Trail pageant returns live to the stage Friday night



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AmbassadorCity of Trail