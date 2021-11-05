Trail and BVPARTS reach rec agreement

B.V. and Area A to contribute $632,550 over five years to continue Trail Resident Program

The City of Trail reach agreement to share facilities costs with Beaver Valley and Area A

Beaver Valley and Electoral Area A came to terms with the City of Trail and approved a five-year recreation services agreement.

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Beaver Valley Regional Parks and Trails Services (BVPARTS) will contribute more than $632,000 over five years to share Trail’s recreation facilities.

“We all benefit when we work together as neighbours,” said Area A Director and BVPARTS chair Ali Grieve in a release. “This agreement allows all Beaver Valley and Area A residents to continue to enjoy access to high quality recreation facilities and programming. Children can learn to swim year-round and our communities can take advantage of the excellent recreation opportunities available. I encourage everyone to stay active this winter and have fun.”

The reciprocal agreement permits residents in Montrose, Fruitvale and Area A to use Trail’s recreational facilities and programs at the reduced Trail Resident Program (TRP) fee, including the Trail Aquatic Centre, the Trail Memorial Centre, the Willi Krause Fieldhouse, and various fields.

It also allows Trail residents to access all of Beaver Valley’s recreational facilities and programs.

“We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with BVPARTS,” said City of Trail Mayor, Lisa Pasin. “In addition to establishing long-term stability and access to all recreational amenities for residents in the Beaver Valley and Electoral Area A, we can also continue to build positive relationships with our neighbouring communities.”

The TRP is a fee structure that was adopted by the city in August 2009, whereby outlying municipalities like Fruitvale, Montrose, Warfield, and Electoral Area A pay their share of the costs of maintaining and running the Regional facilities, programs, and services.

Warfield came to terms with Trail in December, 2020, agreeing to a five-year deal with a contribution of $727,000.

With the dissolution of the regional recreation agreement in 2008, Trail instituted the TRP, which, in the absence of an agreement with the city, established a two-tier system where non-Trail residents pay double that of Trail residents for using Trail facilities.

Rossland has not made an agreement with Trail and currently sets aside subsidies annually to help youth groups access the facilities.

Area B, which includes Genelle, Rivervale, Oasis, Casino, Blackjack, South Belt, Sheep Creek and Patterson, did not renew an agreement with Trail in 2015 and currently refunds its residents on a pay-per-use basis.

Non-TRP participants also have the option of purchasing a TRP card for $1,134 per household or by purchasing individual sport passes.

Trail’s previous services agreement with Beaver Valley Recreation expired on Oct. 31, 2021, with the new agreement taking effect on Nov. 1, 2021.

For a complete list of Trail and Beaver Valley amenities visit trailrecreation.ca and rdkb.com/bvrec.

