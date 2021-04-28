File

Trail and District RCMP faced a week of wild encounters

The RCMP helped bust out a bear locked in a Rossland resident’s vehicle

It was a wild week for Trail and Greater District RCMP.

Trail RCMP were called to a vehicle fire on Schofield Hwy between Rossland and Warfield, Apr. 5 at 4:17 p.m., where they located the male driver and his small dog safe on the side of the road.

The owner explained, he was driving down the hill towards Warfield when smoke started coming from beneath the center console and quickly turned to flames. The man was able to safely pull over and evacuate the vehicle before calling 9-1-1 for help.

Fire Services were already on scene and extinguishing the blaze when police arrived.

• Trail RCMP are reminding residents that bears are back in town and will go to extreme limits to find food.

On April 20 at 3:50 a.m., Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that a large black bear was caught inside a person’s truck ironically on Black Bear Drive in Rossland. The bear was successful at opening the door and climbing inside, however the door closed behind him and he became trapped.

Front line RCMP officers attended and strategized a plan to help the bear escape without injury to anyone or the bear. With both police cruisers nosed into the front of the truck a long rope was then tied to the driver’s side door handle. With both police officer’s safely inside their police vehicles the rope was pulled and the door opened allowing the black bear to exit the truck and make his way back to the forest.

The bear apparently entered the vehicle after some alluring smells of left over fast food packaging was left inside.

RCMP is reminding the community of the importance not to leave any household food garbage outside of the house or inside motor vehicles.

• On Apr. 17 Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of an abandoned 2020 Ford F-150 near Nine Mile Road that appeared to have extensive damage including what appeared to be bullet holes.

RCMP responded and transported the vehicle back to the detachment for a full examination.

Forensic specialists attended and conducted a full forensic investigation of the motor vehicle. Their examination provided investigators with confirmation that the damage was consistent with bullet holes.

The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted and advised of the damage to the vehicle.

The file is currently under investigation and should anyone in the public have any further information please contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at (250)-364-2566 or to report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

• On April 19, RCMP arrested a 38-year-old man wanted in Surrey on three unendorsed warrants for his arrest.

Front line Trail RCMP officers were made aware that the man may be hiding in the Rossland area, wanted on a multitude of serious violent offences.

An investigation began and Trail RCMP was able to track him to a Rossland home where his bath was interrupted by the arresting officer, who then escorted him to the local detachment.

A bail hearing was held and the man was remanded into custody.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert
Next story
Doctors from racialized communities tackle COVID vaccine hesitancy in new campaign

Just Posted

File
Trail and District RCMP faced a week of wild encounters

The RCMP helped bust out a bear locked in a Rossland resident’s vehicle

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

The alley behind the cold weather shelter has seen recent conflicts between businesses and homeless.
City of Trail council meets with RCMP to reclaim downtown core

Conflicts between businesses and homeless prompts city of Trail to call emergency meeting

Penticton Vees forward Luc Wilson (22) scored twice in a 5-0 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters Monday at the South Okanagan Event Centre in Penticton. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Penticton Vees shut out Trail Smoke Eaters

Penticton Vees goalie Kaedon Lane stops 20 shots in a 5-0 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters

The Trail District Daycare Society received $10,000 from the Trust to help cover replacement costs for the the roof at Sunshine Children’s Centre, which is past its useful life. Photo: SunshineChilldrensCentre.ca
Trust helps out childcare services across Basin

Improvements, new equipment and more spaces coming to 80 Basin facilities

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

Most Read