Trail and Nelson’s COVID-19 cases drop off

The West Kootenay had a total of 107 cases from Oct. 3 to 9

COVID-19 cases have fallen sharply in Trail and Nelson.

Trail led the region with 36 news cases during the week of Oct. 3 to 9, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. That’s down from 74 the previous week.

Nelson’s local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, also dropped from 31 to just seven new cases.

The Arrow Lakes area that includes Nakusp also saw a decrease from 14 to eight new cases, while the Kootenay Lake area that includes Crawford Bay had no new cases for the second straight week.

COVID-19 cases did rise slightly in Creston (30), Castlegar (21) and Grand Forks (five).

Coronavirus