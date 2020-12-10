A Dec. 4 B.C. Health Order prohibits the public from attending city council meetings. Photo: Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Trail announces more COVID restrictions

No persons are permitted to attend city council meetings per a Dec. 4 provincial health order

The City of Trail issued a notice on Tuesday afternoon informing residents that no persons are permitted to attend council meetings as per the Provincial Health Order dated Dec. 4.

Specifically, the order states that city council meetings and public hearings can continue to take place, but with no public attendance.

The governance meeting and regular council meeting slated for Dec. 14, will be held electronically as scheduled. The public can participate remotely via Zoom if they have an interest in an item on the agenda.

The Zoom link is contained within the agenda for each meeting, which is posted on the city’s website at www.trail.ca/agendas.

Any questions to be advanced during the public question period of a regular council meeting must be submitted in advance of the meeting by emailing ca@trail.ca.

The above measures will remain in place until further notice from the Provincial Health Officer.

Questions or concerns should be directed to Michelle McIsaac, corporate administrator, via email: mmcisaac@trail.ca or by calling 250.364.0800.

This announcement follows Trail parks and recreation stating on Dec. 3 that effective immediately, more restrictions were put in place for certain public services.

“The City of Trail will abide by all provincial health orders and recommendations as the safety of our staff and the public is our primary focus,” said Trisha Davison, department head.

“The restrictions, protocols, and orders for COVID-19 change often and greatly impact the public services provided by parks and recreation. Staff continue to do their best to communicate with all user groups and patrons to ensure everyone is updated with the most current information,” Davison said.

“As restrictions are lifted, efforts will be made to reinstate services.”

These tightened measures include a temporary suspension to all indoor adult group sport and high intensity fitness programs. Structured child and youth programs and sports continue to be permitted; however, additional protocols require these activities to return their focus to skills and drills only.

Swimming and individual fitness centre use can also continue at the Trail aquatic centre and public skating will continue at the Trail Memorial Centre.

