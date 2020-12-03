Trail aquatic centre extends swim times

Residents must call ahead to book a time with the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre staff

The Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre (TALC) extended its hours over the holiday season.

Additional swim times were added to TALC’s schedule, including:

Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesdays, 5 to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays, 10 to 11 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m.

Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Sundays, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Some swim times have been adjusted to accommodate the added time slots, and the swim schedule has been reduced on December 24 and 31, 2020. The facility will be closed on December 25 and 26, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

Aqua Fit and Aqua Zumba are temporarily suspended for COVID-19 preventative measures, and TALC will provide an update once the restrictions are lifted.

Patrons must book their swim time in advance by calling the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre at 250-364-0888 or 250-364-0858.

Swim times can be booked up to seven days in advance. A new schedule will be issued at the end of December for January swim times.

All the details are available in the current Swim Schedule, available at www.trail.ca/SwimSchedule