Trail aquatic centre shuts down all fitness classes

The Greater Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre cancelled all its indoor fitness classes.

The announcement was released on Wednesday, however, the order came into effect on Monday, Nov. 23 when the Provincial Health Order clarified its previous restrictions released on Nov. 19.

The PHO declared all group indoor fitness classes be shut down until new guidelines for these types of activities are released.

“Once the new guidelines are released, a review of our fitness programs will be conducted and new safety protocols will be implemented,” said a release from the city.

As a result, the parks and rec department cancelled the following classes until further notice: Boomer Fit, Core Strength, Boot Camp, Adult Zumba/Groove, Evening Zen Yoga, and AquaFit.

According to the release, all participants have been contacted and will be refunded for any remaining classes.

“When we are able to reinstate programs, previously registered participants will be notified by email and information will be posted on the City’s website and social media platforms.”

The Fitness Centre and the pools at the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre are permitted to remain open. Users must continue to book their work out and swim times in advance.


