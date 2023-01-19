Trail athletes primed for return to SOBC Winter Games

The Special Olympic BC-Trail team is looking for good results and reconnecting when they travel to Kamloops to compete at the Special Olympics BC Winter Games Feb. 2-4.

Special Olympics BC-Trail athletes are unquestionably number-1 in our hearts.

And, we will be cheering for them when they travel to Kamloops to participate in the 2023 Special Olympics BC (SOBC) Winter Games from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4.

After a four year COVID break, the 10 Greater Trail athletes are more than thrilled to return to competition next month.

“Being able to return to competition helps prove to the athletes and coaches that all their hard work and dedication has paid off and it encourages them to continue to push themselves,” said SOBC-Trail coordinator Gail Miller. “Many of these athletes continued to workout and practice during the COVID breaks.”

In addition to training for their own competitions, the team gathers at the CrossFit Studio at Elevate Fitness every Monday for a mandatory workout that contributes to their physical fitness and team building.

Athletes earned their spots in the provincial games through their performances in regional qualifiers held from January to May 2022. They are currently training hard in the year-round Special Olympics-Trail programs, getting ready to pursue personal bests in Kamloops and compete for the chance to qualify for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary.

This year’s SOBC-Trail team includes alpine skiers Stuart Hawton, Scott Simister, Timothy McTeer and assistant coach Darrel Fry.

“I am really excited,” said Simister, who will compete in the advanced skiers group. “I’m going to be in tough competition. The top three go to nationals, so I’m going to try my hardest. I have Darrel Fry as coach and what an asset to have him. We are going to get in as much training as we can before we go.”

Coach Rhonda Chandler will accompany snowshoers Jake Miller and Jordan McPhee, and the bowling team is coached by Jacob Plett with Gene Laroque, Maria Veltri, Paula Prough, Rebecca Lohner, and Sherry Altrogge competing.

“I couldn’t wait for that COVID-19 to be over, so I could get back in there start pumping the iron, start training hard,” said veteran athlete Altrogge. “I love coming here, different atmosphere, different people, I can use different machines that I don’t have at home. And they work you hard. What I like about crossfit training is they have different exercises and stretches to do every week, and that keeps everybody excited.”

Being part of the Special Olympics is not only about participating in sport but also staying connected to your peers and community.

Some of the athletes, like Altrogge, have competed in the SOBC summer and winter games in the past, and although she is still recovering from a shoulder injury, her sights are firmly set on competing, and competing well.

“I’m here to stay for the long haul,” said Altrogge. “I’m a fighter not a quitter — my parents taught me well.”

For organizers like Miller and mission staff Sheila Hawton and Jakki Van Hemert, it has been a long wait, but a welcome return to have athletes reconnect through their respective sports.

“While all the COVID upheaval has been difficult for everyone, many people living with an intellectual barrier already face a life of isolation, and COVID made this even more so,” said Miller. “Our dedicated group of coaches and volunteers assist the athletes with getting back sports and a sense that life is getting back to normal.”

SOBC Winter Games will showcase approximately 500 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing with pride in the eight SOBC winter sports: 5-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating.

The games will be supported by about 150 volunteer coaches and mission staff, and 800 valued local volunteers.

“We expect the athletes will do their best, we also want them to have fun and enjoy the experience of competing in their sport and reconnecting with fellow athletes,” added Miller. “I hope some of the athletes are chosen to advance to Canada games and from there, world games, but regardless, I know these athletes will do their best and represent our community well.

“Good luck to all of them.”

Supporters can find 2023 SOBC Winter Games stories, photos, and more at www.sobcgameskamloops.ca.

