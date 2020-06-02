Trail bakery open for business

Precautions are in place at The Pastry Shoppe

Staff at the Pastry Shoppe in downtown Trail are ready to serve as they practice health and safety protocols with all customers. Those include having shoppers enter two at a time, with social distance measures in place. For curbside pickup, call ahead to place your order and pre-pay. Let staff know when you arrive and they will bring your order out to you. Delivery to Trail addresses is another option for pre-paid orders over $20. (Leora Smith photo) (Leora Smith photo)

Staff at the Pastry Shoppe in downtown Trail are ready to serve as they practice health and safety protocols with all customers.

Those include having shoppers enter two at a time, with social distance measures in place.

For curbside pickup, call ahead to place your order and pre-pay. Let staff know when you arrive and they will bring your order out to you.

Delivery to Trail addresses is another option for pre-paid orders over $20.

