Trail begins fall flushing program

The annual maintenance cleans and disinfects water distribution pipes and reservoirs

The City of Trail will begin its fall flushing program.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 18 until the middle of November, Trail’s Utilities Department will be flushing and chlorinating water mains in West Trail, Downtown, Tadanac and Sunningdale.

Work will begin daily at around 7 a.m. Water main flushing and chlorinating are part of the annual maintenance tasks that clean and disinfect the water distribution pipes and reservoirs, and maintain proper water flow and quality.

During this maintenance process, a slight chlorine smell may be detected for up to two weeks. This will dissipate with regular water usage.

Discoloured water may also be experienced for short periods. If you do experience discoloured water, run your tap (preferably an outside tap) until the water comes out clear.

Please note that a slight chlorine smell and discoloured water are normal during this process and are not health hazards.

Contact the City of Trail Public Works Department by phone at 250-364-0840 or by email at publicworks@trail.ca.

