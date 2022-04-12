Crews will be flushing water mains throughout the city from now and until June. Photo: Trail Times

Trail begins water main flushing this week

Chlorine smell and discoloured water are normal during this process and are not health hazards.

Starting this week, and until the end of June, the municipal utilities crew will be flushing water mains in Sunningdale, Shaver’s Bench, Miral Heights, Glenmerry, Waneta, East Trail, downtown, West Trail and Tadanac.

The city says water main flushing is a necessary maintenance technique used to clean and disinfect the water distribution pipes and reservoirs, and to maintain optimal water flow and quality.

During the flushing process, chlorinated water will be temporarily supplied to Shaver’s Bench, Miral Heights, Glenmerry and Waneta areas from the water treatment plant and a slight chlorine smell may be detected for up to one month.

Discoloured water may also be experienced for short periods. If you do experience discoloured water, run your cold tap (preferably outside tap) until the water comes out clear.

