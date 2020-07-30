Bay Avenue in the 1970s. (Trail Historical Society photo)

Trail Blazers: Business was buzzing in the 1970s

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

One of the most recognizable scenes in the Silver City is the view from Bay Avenue looking toward the smelter.

Read more: Trail Blazers

Read more: Sign of the Times

This image has evolved ever since pioneers first landed in the City of Trail 125 years ago, so the idea of looking back at Bay Avenue development from an angle facing the stacks, presented a compelling mini-series for our Trail Blazers feature.

This is the fourth and final part in the series of photos from Trail Museum and Archives, which began with images from the 1890s and ends with a snapshot from the 1970s.

“Much of the street looks similar to the current Bay Avenue, lined with shops and business,” notes Jesslyn Jarvis, collections coordinator.

On the left side of the photo is MacLeod’s Department Store, and next to it, is “Sweet 16” a very popular clothing store of the day.

Across the street is Quality Paints. Next to that store is Curriers’ Insurance Agency, a local business that ran from 1331 Bay Avenue for more than six decades before it changed to the present office of RHC Insurance.

The Arlington Hotel and former Crown Point Hotel, now the Crown Columbia Hotel, stand in the background on either side of the street.

There were several milestones in the 1970s decade, beginning on Jan. 31, 1970 with Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (then called the Trail Regional Hospital) opening two additional units for psychiatric care, an expanded laboratory department and an extended care wing.

In 1974, the four-month strike between the United Steelworkers and Cominco ended on Nov. 1. Under “It’s Over,” headline in the Trail Daily Times the reporter noted it was the longest strike to date, “but at the end, it was a major victory for pensions as Local 480 became the first industrial union in Canada to reduce retirement from age 60 or older to age 58.”

The following year, a work force of 1,000 was hired to construct the Seven Mile Dam after the project was given the green-light by the province. The Pend D’Oreille River dam was opened by then-B.C. Premier Bill Bennett on June 13, 1979.

Another milestone was celebrated in 1976, it was this year the City of Trail turned 75 years.

Finally, in 1977 a proposal to rezone and service land near Waneta Junction for a $12-million major shopping centre went before the regional district board. That build, of course is the Waneta Plaza.

According to the census, the City of Trail’s population was 11,149 in 1971. Comparatively, almost 50 years later, the most recent census from 2016 shows the population of Trail sitting at 7,709.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Just Posted

Cruisin’ the Lower Columbia in times of Covid

The Smoke ‘n Steel Car Show is gearing up to be back next year even bigger and better

Trail Blazers: Business was buzzing in the 1970s

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

52 wolves have been culled since 2016 near Revelstoke

A recent study suggests wolf culling does not help caribou recovery, countering government research

Kettle River closed to fishing until Aug. 25 to protect fish

The closure came into effect on Saturday, July 24

Covid update from Interior Health

Flu shots will be available at Trail pharmacies and Kiro Wellness Centre by appointment this fall

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Most Read