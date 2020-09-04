This photo from the Trail Historical Society shows CM&S General Manager S.G Blaylock meeting with members of the Workmen’s Cooperative Committee, the ‘company union’, in 1942. Trail smelter workers had no independent union until 1944.

Trail Blazers: Extraordinary fighters for worker’s rights

PHOTOS: Trail Blazers in a weekly historical feature with the Trail Museum and Archives

While many may think of this last long weekend of summer as one more hurrah for a backyard barbeque or cookout at the campground, the Labour Day holiday is really meant to salute workers and the labour union movement in Canada.

Read more: Trail workers play vital role in advancing labour rights

Read more: Trail Blazers: Pioneers of leadership

One need to look no further than the hill – Teck Trail Operations, formerly Teck Cominco, Cominco, and before that, Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company of Canada (CM&S) – to be reminded of the integral role workers at the smelter have played in this country’s labour movement beginning in the early 1900’s and right up to present day.

In a hats-off to Labour Day 2020, with help from Jesslyn Jarvis, collections coordinator for the Trail Museum and Archives, this week’s Trail Blazers looks back at this region’s extraordinary history in advancing workers’ rights.

Excerpt from “Historical Portraits of Trail”

“In 1916, the Western Federation of Miners changed its name to the International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers, admitting smelter men for the first time. Union organizer Albert “Ginger” Goodwin helped establish Local 105 of Mine-Mill in Trail.

In 1917, Goodwin led a strike demanding enforcement of the Eight Hour Day Act. Smelter men were paid $2.75 per day, regardless of how many hours they had to work. The company fired all 1,200 workers who struck and the strike was broken. Goodwin, whose medical condition had previously exempted him from military duty, was suddenly declared fit and conscripted. He fled to Vancouver Island, where he was tracked down near Cumberland and shot by a special constable.

Around 500 workers were never recalled to the smelter and, in 1918, the Trail local folded. It was replaced by a company union, the Workmen’s Cooperative Committee, controlled by CM&S General Manager, S.G. Blaylock. The Committee had little bargaining power and the Trail smelter workers had no independent union representation until 1944, when Local 480 of Mine-Mill was certified. In 1968, Mine-Mill merged with the United Steelworkers of America.”

See Page 2 and Page 6 of our Sept. 3 edition for more on Trail’s history in the labour movement.

Read the latest on COVID-19 here: Coronavirus News


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Workers complete a drilling job at the 1910 Labour Day celebrations in the City of Trail. (Trail Historical Society photo)

Smelter workers crossing the old bridge to Butler Park for a strike rally and vote in 1917. (Trail Historical Society photo)

Previous story
B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions
Next story
Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

Just Posted

Trail Blazers: Extraordinary fighters for worker’s rights

PHOTOS: Trail Blazers in a weekly historical feature with the Trail Museum and Archives

Teck asks public to stop building illegal trails in Rossland

The company said illegal trail building can destroy habitat for at-risk species

Up to 138 firefighters now battling Talbot Creek Fire

People are advised to stay off the Slocan River with helicopters bucketing water to fight fire

Short traffic delays expected in Trail next week

Road resurfacing will be underway in certain West and East Trail neighbourhoods

Mysterious fireball rips through Kootenay sky

Photos: The Trail Times contacted The Backyard Astronomer to find out what this fireball was

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 1

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

Most Read