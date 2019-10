Wednesday and Thursday, the City of Trail will be doing an annual inspection

On Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 3, the City of Trail will be performing an annual inspection on the City of Trail’s decorative lights that are installed on the arches of the Victoria Street Bridge.

The inspection will start at 7:00 a.m. on both days.

The City of Trail will be required to close one side of the bridge at a time as they advance through the inspection. Two-way traffic will share one side of the bridge at a time.