Trail CAO recognized for three decades of service

David Perehudoff was recognized by the Local Government Management Association for his 30 years of service, 25+ of those dedicated to the City of Trail. Photo: LinkedIn

The Local Government Management Association (LGMA) annually acknowledges individual local government professionals for their years of service.

On Dec. 1, the LGMA hosted its member awards ceremony recognizing local government staff across B.C. for their significant contributions made to the local government profession and to the training and development programs of the LGMA.

This year, David Perehudoff, the City of Trail’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), was presented with a long service award for his 30 years of work and contributions to the local government profession.

Although Perehudoff started his career in local government before coming to the City of Trail, he has served the city diligently for over 25 of those 30 years, starting in the position of city treasurer in August 1995, and advancing to the position of city manager in July 1997.

“As one of the longest serving management employees at the City of Trail, we are most fortunate to have David as our CAO,” the city states. “Not only does he provide strong leadership in managing the day-to-day operations of the city, but also provides council with valued guidance to assist in their decision making.”

Mayor Lisa Pasin presented Perehudoff with a 30-year recognition pin from the LGMA to congratulate him for this achievement.

City of Trail