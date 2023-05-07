As part of the municipal preventive maintenance program, the city says this chlorinating process will be repeated every three months. Photo: Chinh Le Duc/ Unsplash

Trail chlorinating reservoir near Waneta

Green Gables reservoir distribution system is located above Trail Canadian Tire

The City of Trail is advising residents in the Waneta area that a waterworks crew will be chlorinating the Green Gables reservoir on Monday, May 8.

During the chlorinating process a slight chlorine smell may be detected for approximately two weeks, which will dissipate with regular water usage.

As part of the municipal preventive maintenance program, the city says this chlorinating process will be repeated every three months.

Chlorinating is a necessary maintenance technique used to clean and disinfect the reservoirs and water distribution system. The city advises that chlorinated water is perfectly safe to drink and not a health hazard.

The Green Gables reservoir distribution system, located above Trail Canadian Tire, services over 60 properties along Highway 22A.

