Trail citizen nabs alleged thieves in action

Two wallets were stolen from a vehicle in Trail: Citizen tracks down suspects

The Greater Trail RCMP recommend that citizens do not attempt to take action into their own hands and contact the police in these kinds of situations.

It turned out okay this time, but don’t take justice into your own hands, advise the Trail police.

This story begins with the theft of two wallets from an unlocked vehicle, sometime Sunday night or early Monday.

Through a series of timely events, the wallets were retrieved and one of the alleged culprits was arrested – but it all came about because of a citizen’s actions, and not by police investigation.

“On December 3, the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment received some help from a local citizen in the apprehension of two males who were in possession of his stolen wallet and his son’s wallet,” began Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“Early this morning (Monday), the citizen had discovered the items were missing from his unlocked vehicle after leaving them inside it overnight.”

The man went to a local credit union to report his stolen banking and credit cards.

“While at the credit union, he was informed that his cards were being used at the Waneta Mall,” Wicentowich continued.

“He attended the mall and found the two male suspects in action. He confronted the two males who both fled.”

The man ran after the pair, and caught one suspect who gave up after a short distance.

“The 21-year-old male gave himself up and agreed to attend the Trail detachment with the citizen,” explained Wicentowich.

“The citizen brought the 21-year-old male to the Trail detachment who was taken into police custody.”

Police are actively investigating the second perpetrator, and the Trail General Investigative Section is looking into both males for the theft of wallets and for fraudulent use of credits cards.

The RCMP recommends that citizens do not attempt to take action into their own hands and contact the police in these kinds of situations, Wicentowich said.

“The citizen knew both males involved in this incident,” he explained. “He was able to use his judgment and calmly negotiated with the 21-year-old male into custody without the use of physical force.”

The RCMP is also reminding people that thefts from unlocked vehicle continue to regularly occur and to secure their vehicles, homes, and personal belongings from theft such as this.