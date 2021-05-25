Advocates from Moms Stop the Harm and Rural Empowered Drug Users Network met outside the Cenotaph in Trail on April 14 to raise awareness of the overdose and opioid crisis. Photo: Jim Bailey

Advocates from Moms Stop the Harm and Rural Empowered Drug Users Network met outside the Cenotaph in Trail on April 14 to raise awareness of the overdose and opioid crisis. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail city council hears form opioid crisis delegation

Crash course shared in how and why addiction is triggered

Trail city council joined Rossland and other communities across the country in petitioning the federal government to declare the overdose crisis a national emergency.

A delegation that included Moms Stop the Harm representative Tammy McLean, Sheila Adcock from Career Development Services (CDS), Amber Streukens from AIDS Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society (ANKORS), and Lisa Kavaloff from Rural Empowered Drug Users Network (REDUN) met with council over Zoom on May 10 to provide a powerful presentation on how the overdose crisis has affected every community.

The delegation asked the city to continue to work on a plan to create an overdose prevention site, address the homeless population in Trail, and listen to people who have experienced homelessness and addiction.

Since 2016, a tainted drug supply has seen the number in overdose deaths increase rapidly with the majority of opioid-toxicity deaths caused by fentanyl present in cocaine, ecstasy, and crystal meth.

In 2020 there were over 1,716 suspected overdoses, a 74 per cent increase from 2019, when 984 people died. In the Kootenay Boundary there were 20 deaths last year, however, in the first three months of 2021, there have already been eight opioid-toxicity deaths.

“COVID has definitely had an impact in that the drug supply is becoming increasingly toxic, and people are trying to isolate and not get COVID, and so we’re finding a lot more people are dying of opioid deaths,” said McLean.

The delegation offered a crash course to council in how and why addiction is triggered, and Kavaloff shared her own devastating experience with child welfare, substance abuse, homelessness and addiction.

For Kavaloff, a safe supply of drugs is required for users, along with low barrier housing providing harm reduction services.

Streukens presented an overview of the benefits of an overdose prevention site (OPS), which gives people a safe space to use drugs under the care of trained professionals who ensure the drugs are tested before use.

It also offers services such as counselling, substance use treatment referrals, and some health services. The underlying statistic is that there have been no deaths reported at OPS.

“In addition to preventing fatal overdose and connecting people who use drugs with supports and services,” said Streukens. “OPS can benefit the greater community in many ways, some of the clear advantages include reduced public drug use and improperly disposed supplies.

“But the more subtle advantages come from that wrap-around care that can be provided at OPS, it’s a safe non-judgemental space for people who use drugs, and therefore acts as a unique point of care and support and can be really stabilizing for folks who use the space and also the community at large.”

For Adcock, the service the La Nina shelter and CDS provides has been vital, but their resources are stretched. She hopes to keep the community informed and is intent on de-stigmatizing the perception communities hold toward their vulnerable populations.

Coun. Sandy Santori respectfully asked how council should respond to residents and businesses who deal daily with homeless people and those with mental illness, who vandalize their property, openly use drugs, and discard needles in public spaces?

“I understand that this is tremendously challenging and you have a lot of voices you have to balance and hear,” said Streukens. “There is a great need for anti-stigma work in Trail. There is a lot of language around choice and lifestyle, and my rights versus your rights.

“We need to draw this conversation back into the public health landscape, we can’t enforce our way out of it, and until we do some very strong community education, I’ll anticipate you will continue hearing things like this.”

The city has since sent letters urging the Government of Canada to declare the overdose crisis a national public health emergency so that it is taken seriously and funded appropriately.

It implored the provincial and federal governments “to immediately seek input from people most affected by this crisis and meet with provinces and territories to develop a comprehensive, pan-Canadian overdose action plan.”

That plan, would include “comprehensive supports and full consideration of reforms that other countries have used to significantly reduce drug-related fatalities and stigma, such as legal regulation of illicit drugs to ensure safe supply of pharmaceutical alternatives to toxic street drugs, and decriminalization for personal use.”

addictionsCity of Trailmental health

Previous story
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart
Next story
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

Just Posted

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
35 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths at care home in Interior Health

The two deaths are connected to a Kelowna care home outbreak

Photo: Trail RCMP
Arson suspected in fire near the Old Trail Bridge

Crews were called to a fire on Casino Road Tuesday afternoon

Advocates from Moms Stop the Harm and Rural Empowered Drug Users Network met outside the Cenotaph in Trail on April 14 to raise awareness of the overdose and opioid crisis. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail city council hears form opioid crisis delegation

Crash course shared in how and why addiction is triggered

School District 20 will receive two new school buses in 2021. Photo by Mike Chouinard
New HVAC systems for Rossland, Fruitvale schools

SD20 awarded 1.6M in upgrades as Ministry of Education doles out $240.5M in maintenance grants

This sinkhole formed around the 4” gas main on Green Avenue after the water main broke, Nov. 2020. Photo: City of Trail
West Trail roadway repair soon goes to tender

The city is expecting the job to be largely completed by September

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Puppies in care of BC SPCA Puppies in care of BC SPCA
24 animals seized from Kamloops breeder previously convicted of animal cruelty

16 Pomeranian, Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month old Labrador retriever were seized

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as early July

Most Read