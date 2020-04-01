Trail closes all sani-dumps

With an ongoing commitment to preventing COVID-19 transmission, the municipal Sani-Dumps located at the City of Trail RV Park near the Waneta Plaza, and in the chain-up area on Rossland Avenue will remain closed until further notice.
At this time, city crews are dedicating their time to providing residents with essential services while maintaining clean and safe working environments.
“Our main concern right now is maintaining the health of our community,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin.
“We understand the closure of city hall and the closure of our other city facilities make things difficult for some people, but these precautions are necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
