Trail closes all sani-dumps

City is focusing on maintaining core services

With an ongoing commitment to preventing COVID-19 transmission, the municipal Sani-Dumps located at the City of Trail RV Park near the Waneta Plaza, and in the chain-up area on Rossland Avenue will remain closed until further notice.

At this time, city crews are dedicating their time to providing residents with essential services while maintaining clean and safe working environments.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your patience and cooperation during this challenging time,” the city said.

For questions about these closures, contact the City of Trail Public Works Department at 250.364.0840.

All municipal facilities are now temporarily closed for COVID-19 preventative measures.

“Our main concern right now is maintaining the health of our community,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin.

“We understand the closure of city hall and the closure of our other city facilities make things difficult for some people, but these precautions are necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

At the beginning of last week, the city announced the closure of its recreation facilities and the Trail Riverfront Centre, and also made the decision to cancel Silver City Days, scheduled for May 6 through May 10.

“It’s all about prevention, and measures need to be taken seriously,” Pasin said.

“The city’s closures align with the province’s strong suggestion to practice social distancing to help prevent spread of the virus. Let’s work together on this to flatten the curve, and let’s be courteous and kind to one another during this unexpected circumstance.”

