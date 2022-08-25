Trail constable acquitted of breach in trust

After being found not guilty of breach in trust in provincial court earlier this month, Trail police officer Steven Murchie remains suspended with pay and subject to an independent investigation by the RCMP.

“We do understand that a judgement was released on Aug. 15 with respect to the criminal matter,” Dawn Roberts, BC RCMP communications, told the Trail Times. “The RCMP will be awaiting the written decision and will discuss same with the BC Prosecution Service who makes any decisions related to an appeal.”

Roberts, however, confirmed that the RCMP do have an independent internal Code of Conduct investigation underway and the matter is expected to be proceed to a conduct hearing — date to be confirmed.

“In the interim the member’s duty status remains suspended with pay,” she said.

According to the July 2020 news release from the BC Prosecution Service, Murchie was charged with breach of trust in connection with the duties of his office, criminal harassment, and forcible entry.

The allegations of misconduct involved two individuals and were reported between January 2017 and May 2020 at or near Trail.

The BC Prosecution Service said the charges of criminal harassment and forcible entry were stayed at the beginning of Murchie’s trial.

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Read more: Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment, forcible entry (July 2021)



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCourtRCMPRCMP Briefs