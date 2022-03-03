Trail council appoints election officials, awards contracts

The Monday governance meeting in Trail provided the first stirring that this is indeed a municipal election year in the City of Trail, and of course, for local governments across the province.

The municipal election is slated for Saturday, Oct. 15. This time round Trail council appointed the city’s deputy corporate officer Sandy Lucchini to take the helm as Chief Election Officer and Kim Brooks, the city’s corporate secretary, to be deputy chief.

In addition to the elections for mayor and council of the City of Trail, municipal staff administers the election for local school board trustees on behalf of School District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia. The school district pays a portion of the city’s ballot production costs.

The appointment of the chief and deputy chief election officers is a statutory requirement.

Contracts awarded

Council approved a $51,000 contract for Selkirk Security Services to upgrade the closed circuit video (CCV) system in the Trail Memorial Centre as part of a multi-year city-wide CCV system upgrade which council approved a few years ago.

The memorial centre was chosen first as it is a high traffic area and the current system is low-resolution with little or no night vision/light enhancement technology. Staff reasons that improving CCV would assist the city and RCMP when dealing with incidents of inappropriate behaviour inside and outside the complex. As well, new and repositioned exterior cameras will provide coverage of new assets along the main drag of Victoria Street, significantly enhancing coverage for this site and the northern end of the downtown core. Selkirk Security was the lowest of two bids.

Council then awarded a $980,000 plus applicable taxes, fees and charges to BF Roofing for roof replacement at the Trail Memorial Centre.

BF Roofing was the lowest of three bids. Notably, the city received a $672,000 grant from Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program — COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream — for upgrades to the old library space, which included roof replacement. Of the total grant, council will direct $571,000+ into the roof replacement job budgeted at $1.1 million.

Old bridge tabled

The Trail Historical Society requested council to officially designate the Old Trail Bridge as being “historically significant.”

“While the interest of the Trail Historical Society to commemorate the old bridge is appreciated, the difficult decision to close the bridge that was made in 2010 remains sound,” Michelle McIsaac, deputy corporate administrator advised in a memo to council. “Designating the old bridge as being ‘historically significant’ would not only impede the city’s plans for its demolition, but also set unrealistic expectations related to its future use.”

Although the recommendation was to deny this request, council members chose to defer the subject until such time representatives could speak directly to them.

RV rates set

The city operates the RV park near the Trail mall. Open from May 1 to Sept. 30, revenue is derived from camping fees, firewood sales and shower fees.

While tent rates remain unchanged at $25 per night, council agreed to up the rate of partially serviced RV sites from $30 per night to $40 per night, inclusive of GST; and set the rate of fully serviced RV sites to $45 per night, inclusive of GST. An online reservation system will be introduced this year at an annual cost of $1,000. The reservation system is expected to improve client convenience and save tremendous staff time associated with reservation inquiries and processing.

