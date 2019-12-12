Trail council approves design for Groutage Avenue

Revitalizing job on the Jubilee Park to Skywalk connector will start in 2020

Making over Groutage Avenue – both above ground and below – took a big leap forward this week when Trail council approved a concept design submitted by lead consultants from WSP.

Included in the new layout is improved wheel chair accessibility from the existing esplanade to Groutage Avenue, enhanced lighting between the esplanade and Skywalk, better landscaping and seating areas, and installations of wayfinding signage that reflects historical city landmarks.

Another key feature is improved parking zones at both ends of the avenue.

“In summary, the project will improve the pedestrian access and safety and also result in aesthetic improvements that integrate with the Columbia River Skywalk bridge landing and landscape improvements completed several years ago,” said the city’s David Perehudoff.

“It is important that the plan receive approval so further design work can be completed and the tender documents can be prepared. It is hoped that the City will release the tender early in 2020 with a view to get the project substantially completed by the summer of 2020.”

The scope of work is budgeted at $663,000, not including costs to replace the 80-to-100-year old infrastructure.

To help revitalize Groutage Avenue aesthetics, Trail was granted $250,000 from Columbia Basin Trust earlier this year.



