Trail council awards $2.2M ‘missing link’ contract

Trail council awarded a $2.2 million contract for the Groutage Avenue rebuild — known as the “missing link” project — at the Monday night meeting.

Marwest Industries Limited submitted the sole bid, and was thus awarded the job.

Few bids — sometimes no bids — on small and big municipal construction projects has been a trend in Trail and across the Kootenays the past few years.

For example, roadwork improvements at the Sunningdale “Y” drew zero interest in 2021 and 2022, so the job was shelved. It wasn’t until later in the year that the work was piecemealed, and the city reached a non-tendered $27,000 deal with a concrete contractor. Remaining work such as line painting and signage fell to city staff to manage with separate contractors.

Construction contracts valued at thousands of dollars — and especially millions of dollars — historically have drawn plenty of competitive interest.

So what’s changed?

To find an answer, the Trail Times asked seasoned city administrator Colin McClure for some insight.

“As far as why we did not receive multiple bids on this project (Groutage Avenue) I do not have a definitive answer,” he began. “But anecdotally, I know this is a multifaceted project that includes upgrading the water, sewer, and storm utilities plus doing the above ground parking and landscaping improvements.”

Given the broad scope of this particular job, McClure said there are only a few local and regional companies with the experience and expertise to not only make a proper bid but actually undertake the work.

“As there is a significant amount of large project work happening in the Kootenays as well as in B.C. as a whole, many companies that could take on this work already have their plates full now and for the foreseeable future and do not have the capacity or manpower to expand,” he reasoned. “It will be interesting to see what effect the increase in the cost of capital will have on construction projects — (given) the historical jump in interest rates in such a short period of time.”

McClure noted that many of the large utility projects that municipalities undertake are generally funded 50 to 80 per cent through various granting streams, or through the build up from reserves, to lessen the one-two punch on taxpayers.

This consideration circles back to the Groutage Avenue re-development job, budgeted at $2.31 million.

Columbia Basin Trust is contributing $500,000 through its climate resiliency program toward the work, with the remainder coming from general taxation, as well as water and sewer funds.

The Groutage Avenue Esplanade Development project was first conceptualized in 2018, but as parking lot improvements only. At the time there was a recognized need for additional parking in or close to the downtown core, and formalizing the Groutage Avenue parking area was considered to be beneficial.

In 2019, the design was expanded to include the replacement of aging buried infrastructure, and to provide better connectivity between the pedestrian bridge and Esplanade walkway. The development of a new seating and viewing area fronting the Columbia River was also incorporated into the avenue’s re-design.

The project was advanced to public tender in early 2020, however work was deferred to subsequent years due to the unknown social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project was resurrected in 2022 as economies returned to “normal,” and in the fall, staff secured the half-million dollar Trust grant.

After some additional design revisions, the project was publicly tendered this spring, drawing the $2.2-million bid from Marwest, including GST.

According to the Canadian Construction Association, in many ways, construction is the backbone of the Canadian economy. It employs 1.4 million Canadians and accounts for 7.5 per cent of Canada’s GDP.

The association says the industry is facing a serious workforce shortage, with about 21 per cent of workers set to retire over the next decade. As well, the association says the industry is struggling to attract the next generation of workers.

“A diverse, inclusive and tech-savvy workforce is a priority for the Canadian Construction Association,” it says. “The need for workers is strong, and Canada needs a larger supply of qualified people to fill these roles.”

