Trail council awards contract for Glover Road, Glenmerry park

Besides agreeing to a one-year term for a new shelter on Riverside Avenue, Trail council awarded two contracts this week.

Glover Road

Council agreed to waive its purchasing policy and award engineering and detailed design work for Glover Road improvements to TRUE Consulting for $54,400 plus taxes and fees.

In 2015, the city initiated design work to replace Glover Road’s sidewalk and handrail system. TRUE Consulting was awarded this work through a RFP call. In that year, initial designs for these two pieces were created.

The initial design was then shelved until 2019, when further items of note were discovered. In review of the existing work completed to date, and the state of the infrastructure at the time, it was apparent that more than merely the sidewalk and handrail systems required attention.

The asphalt had degraded and, in each consecutive year, patched where needed. However, due to the high priority for snow plowing on this roadway and an exacerbated freeze-thaw cycle due to poor grading and no drainage system, public works notes the problem will continue, even if the road is paved in its entirety.

Therefore, as part of the proposal to be completed in 2023, updated designs will address replacement of the handrail system with one that meets current codes and regulations; and new sidewalk sections will be designed to allow trackless snow clearing equipment access (currently completed by hand).

The new sidewalk design will allow an increase in the road width, a new curb and gutter system, improved overland stormwater management, and installation of a proper stormwater system including mainline and catch basins.

Queen Elizabeth Park

Council awarded the contract to replace the playground at Queen Elizabeth Park in Glenmerry to Green Roots Play Equipment Inc., with the base price of $92,000 plus taxes.

The new structure is suitable for ages two to 12, and features a design that promotes social, sensory, and imaginative play. In order to remain within budget, engineered wood fiber will be installed as the safety base.

Green Roots, one of three bids submitted, has a tentative work schedule of 11 weeks, with completion slated for mid-November, barring adverse weather.

