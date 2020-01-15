Trail council begins budget deliberations

Former clinic and Old Trail Bridge; Two costly teardowns on the horizon

Trail council began annual budget talks in earnest this week with an overview of both the upcoming financial blueprint and the five-year plan, as well as specific capital funding and associated projects for 2020.

The initial forecast to cover operations over the next 12 months has a 5.38 per cent increase, or $786,350, attached to it.

What this means to the owner of the average residential home valued at $230,062 is roughly a $75 municipal property tax increase compared to 2019.

That said, council may still decide to round it up to an even six per cent, thereby adding a further $90,000 to the coffers.

At this point there are no hiccups being anticipated that could impact the financial outlook, other than a snow removal budget possibly exceeding the budget allotted.

Looking to the months ahead, Coun. Carol Dobie says this year’s priorities are mostly about taking things down rather than building them up. This approach, excluding demolishing the old Union Hotel last summer, is unlike the past several years which had Trail building new landmarks like the Skywalk, Riverfront Centre and in 2018/19, the Trail Sk8Park.

“I think we are in a pretty good financial situation,” Dobie said. “And I am one of the biggest worriers about money, I really try to watch our spending.”

What will impact the budget this year, she says, are planning for one big teardown in downtown Trail and one monumental teardown a little further south.

“Our priority this year was going to be the hospital hill, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen,” she explained. “So we’ve got to consider tearing down the old clinic (former C.S. Williams Clinic) and the Old Trail Bridge that’s hanging over our heads.”

The current budget nears $29 million representing an increase in expenditures of $921,000 over last year.

“In addition to focusing on the total budget that is derived from consolidating the individual departmental expenditure and revenue budgets, council pays close attention to the net property tax levy and the increase over last year,” Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff said.

“Most significantly, $350,000 or 44.5 per cent of the net increase is attributed to a capital transfer to the Statutory Reserve Fund to deal with the eventual demolition costs for the Old Trail Bridge,” he clarified. “When council considered the 2020 preliminary budget in August 2019, they directed staff to advance the budget with no more than a six per cent increase in property taxes that fully considered the financial issues that the city should address.”

New residential assessments are estimated at $4.5 million, which generates additional tax revenue in the amount of $18,800 for the City of Trail.

As well, each one per cent increase on municipal property tax generates an additional tax revenue of $146,100.

In 2016 the flat tax for residential properties was increased from $130 to $260 to offset the impacts that resulted from disproportionate changes in housing assessments on a year over year basis.

The flat tax has, and will, remain unchanged.

Each year council is legally required to review and approve the annual City of Trail budget by May 15, and the complimentary five-year financial plan.

In 2019, the homeowner of an average-priced property valued at $218,000 per BC Assessment owed the city $1,289 on or before July 2. This equated to a 3.5 per cent increase, or $49 more than the previous year.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief
Next story
Canadian found with 28 jugs of liquid meth on sailboat off Oregon pleads guilty

Just Posted

Trail council begins budget deliberations

Former clinic and Old Trail Bridge; Two costly teardowns on the horizon

Breaking down Canadian Controlled Private Corporation tax rates

Ron Clarke is a business owner in Trail, providing accounting and tax services.

Latest winter storm prompts West Kootenay travel warning

20-30 cm of snow expected overnight and into Thursday

Pride Gym BBJ fighters excel at Spokane Submission Challenge

Seven of Greater Trail’s Pride Gym fighters bring home a magnificent medal haul from Spokane

Trail CPA students excel in National Exam

Mike Trick placed in the Top 10 in the final exam administered by CPA Western School of Business

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

Teck officially purchased the SunMine from the City of Kimberley on December 31, 2019.

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Most Read