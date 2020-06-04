(Trail Times file)

Trail council briefs: New TALC equipment coming

City officials met for a governance meeting on May 25

Trail city council held its Governance and Operations Committee (GOC) meeting on May 25, which is a forum where elected officials convene to make decisions on municipal business. The GOC usually proceeds regular council meetings, though the latter was cancelled.

Parks and Recreation

• The Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre will receive new cardio equipment this fall. The city has agreed to a three-year lease with Fitness Town to provide cardio fitness equipment including tread mills, spin bikes, upright bikes, elliptical, and AMT machines.

The cost of the lease-to-own contract will be about $75,000 for cost and maintenance over the three-year agreement. The city will also put the used equipment from the previous lease up for sale to the public.

“For the past 15 years, the city has entered into lease agreements for cardio equipment in order to keep our equipment current for our users and to minimize maintenance challenges as equipment ages,” read the report by Trisha Davison, department head. “Providing a reliable service to the public by minimizing down time of equipment has always been a top priority. Leasing the equipment assists with achieving this goal and helps to keep financing the cost of equipment manageable over time.”

Public Works

• City council agreed to move ahead with the purchase of a street sweeper from Rollins Machinery Ltd. for just over $250,000.

After the city’s sweeper went up in flames in November 2019, the muncipality entered into a rent-to-own agreement with Rollins which allowed city staff to test the new sweeper extensively.

“The new unit is actually considerably more effective than the previous machine due to the fact that it can be driven at higher speeds with better cleaning due to the improved vacuum and how the system operates,” said Chief Administrative Officer Dave Perehudoff. “The unit offers operational flexibility given it can also be used as a vactor and clean out catch basins as required.”

Trail Regional Airport

• The hangar at the Trail airport will receive a new roof.

City council awarded the almost $83,000 contract to Hil-Tech Contracting Ltd.

Grants-in-aid

• The city agreed to an in-kind cash grant of just over $3,400 to the Trail and District Arts Council (TDAC) for pressure wash-cleaning of the concrete wall across from The Bailey Theatre.

TDAC is preparing the wall for the addition of a colourful new mural to brighten up the parking area.

New business

• A motion to resurface the Union Hotel parking lot for winter parking was defeated by council.

• Mayor Lisa Pasin raised the issue of the 2020 requisition for the Trail and District Public Library. Council unanimously agreed to request second quarter reporting that details the projected financial savings to be realized by the library’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Trailinfrastructure

