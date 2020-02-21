Trail council bumps pay

Yearly pay increase corresponds with Collective Agreement of municipal employees

With a two per cent raise now in place, Trail councillors will be paid $18,150 this year, and the mayor, $36,300.

The subject comes up annually during budget talks, and generally, the city’s elected officials agree to a two per cent salary increase to reflect the CPI (Consumer Price Index) otherwise known as inflation.

Read more: Trail council salary

Read more: Trail council bumps pay

Read more: Trail says council pay in line with other communities

“A number of years ago, council contracted with an outside consulting firm to review council indemnities,” Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff noted. “At that time, it was recommended that a ratio between the mayor and councillor stipend be established whereby councillors receive 50 per cent of the mayor’s stipend,” he explained. “This compensation ‘policy’ remains in place and the indemnity amounts are consistent with this direction,” he added.

“The total increase in the (2020) budget for council stipends is therefore $3,000 based on the total change reflected.”

The yearly two per cent adjustment of pay also corresponds with negotiated increases in the Collective Agreement of unionized City of Trail workers.

Of note, is that the Collective Agreement expires in a week, with bargaining likely to commence in the coming months.

Last year a federal tax change went into effect wherein the salary-plus-allowances of elected municipal officials were taxed 100 per cent. Historically, one-third of those earnings qualified for a federal tax exemption.

That change prompted local councils to review their remunerations to account for this tax adjustment, and in 2019, compensation increases from 10 to 28 per cent went into play.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilLocal NewsSalaries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Just Posted

Trail council bumps pay

Yearly pay increase corresponds with Collective Agreement of municipal employees

Free tax return program returns to Greater Trail

The free service has been offered to low income households in the Trail area for 10+ years

Trail Smoke Eaters wrap regular season vs Silverbacks and Cents

The Trail Smoke Eaters look to tie franchise points record in final BCHL weekend

Trail Walmart employees donate to regional hospital

Money will be directed into surgical services project

Know a candidate for Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year?

Nomination period for the annual award is open until April 9

Fashion Fridays: The 8 best quality online stores! Shop the ultimate sales

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Petition slams Victoria councillor who chastised police after Wetsuweten protest

Ben Isitt calls effort to get him suspended is not a ‘reliable barometer of public opinion’

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Police responded to the incident at 3:30 a.m. on Friday at Vancouver Harbour

PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

More than 1,000 of B.C.’s best athletes will be competing over the next three days

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

Shopping cart collector at B.C. Costco awarded $583,000 after getting pinned by car

Kurtis Ryan Burdeniuk, 22, was retrieving carts when a driver backed into him in the parking lot

‘Usain Bolt he was not’: B.C. gang police seize drugs, cash after foot chase

‘The man took off running when he saw our officers approaching,’ CFSEU BC says

Most Read