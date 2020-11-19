Trail City Council approves energy savings measure to the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Trail City Council approves energy savings measure to the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Trail council green-lights energy saving measures in arena

Energy saving measures could save the City of Trail more than $23,000 per year

It was an offer the City of Trail could not refuse.

The city is going ahead with energy conservation measures at the Trail Memorial Centre that could save the city and taxpayers a lot of money.

At a Nov. 9 city council meeting, councillors agreed to team up with FortisBC to improve its use of energy at the memorial centre.

“The ammonia refrigeration plant at the Trail Memorial Centre produces a large amount of waste heat, which is reclaimed and used throughout the facility,” said recreation deputy director, Robert Baker, in his staff report. “Although the city already operates heat recovery equipment in the refrigeration plant, there are significant opportunities for additional energy and cost savings.”

The city and FortisBC split the $19,000 cost of hiring Polar Engineering to conduct an energy study to determine potential savings through plant heat recovery.

The study, released in September, recommended that energy saving components called VFD (variable frequency drives) be installed on the brine pumps and on the refrigeration system to recover heat and increase performance, while reducing use of natural gas.

According to the study, the city would save 3,110 gigajoules per year of natural gas and more than 92,000 kWh per year of electricity, for a total cost savings nearing $24,000 per year.

FortisBC offered to reimburse the city for its share of the energy study if they agree to go ahead with improvements. In addition, the utility offered financial incentives for the upgrades totalling more than $190,000.

Fortis would deliver $127,000 towards project costs, and if the measures are completed by March 31, 2021, they will kick in another $64,000 in funding.

The extra ‘top-up’ is a one-time only incentive prompted by the financial impacts of COVID-19.

“This initiative is seen to be very positive,” said Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff. “Proceeding is consistent with the city’s commitment made as part of signing onto the Climate Action Charter. Not only will the city reduce its carbon footprint, there will be significant annual energy/cost savings as part of reusing the waste heat.”

Without grant money, Trail would be on the hook for just over $93,000 of a total estimated cost of $284,000 while FortisBC would cover the remaining $190,000.

Trail looks to offset their share by seeking funding through energy saving grants or through their Climate Action Reserve Fund.

“There is $95,260 in the city’s statutory Climate Action Reserve Fund and this money could be used to fund this project as part of the 2021 capital plan,” said Perehudoff. “The resulting payback in cost savings is less than four years, which is a very short payback when considering the investment.”

Baker says the the savings would amount to about $384,000 over 20 years, and the proposed energy conservation measures will reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 154+ tonnes of CO2, thereby reducing its carbon taxes and footprint.

Related read: Trail utility rates on the rise

The latest numbers: BC records deadliest day of pandemic


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Just Posted

Kyle Boutin, Director Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society presented a $2,500 donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Trail firefighters donate to chronic pain clinic

Trail Firefighters Charitable Society has donated well over $110,000 to causes in the past decade

Barb Johnson works to finish a piece that will be part of an online fundraiser for the Tuesday Morning Quilters. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Greater Trail quilters take their autumn sale online

Tuesday Morning Quilters turn to Facebook for their annual fundraiser

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

The number of cases is now at 1,144 with three deaths

A coyote (not the one pictured) is reported to have chased a group of teenagers into a downtown Trail eatery on Saturday. Photo: Caleb Woods on Unsplash
Trail police report problem coyote

Wildlife is still active in the Trail area, including bears and coyotes

Trail City Council approves energy savings measure to the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey.
Trail council green-lights energy saving measures in arena

Energy saving measures could save the City of Trail more than $23,000 per year

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Dane Stanway. (IHIT)
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016

Dane Stanway has been missing since spring 2016

Most Read