The city received $41,125 from the province to support the development of an active transportation infrastructure plan for Trail. Read the full report at Trail.ca. Photo: Unsplash

The city received $41,125 from the province to support the development of an active transportation infrastructure plan for Trail. Read the full report at Trail.ca. Photo: Unsplash

Trail council greenlights active transportation plan

Full report/plan available for reading on city’s website

Trail council has approved the city’s first Active Transportation Plan – a guide for future decision-making and investments in non-motorized modes of transportation.

The city says the plan is intended to provide strategic direction for an active transportation network that is equitable and accessible for people of all ages and abilities. The network includes improved connectivity throughout the community and between neighbourhoods to encourage more active transportation between the East and West Trail business districts and other key destinations.

The most prominent gap identified is the lack of a connected network for cyclists and/or pedestrians. This refers to the lack of safe and interconnected infrastructure options for cyclists and/or pedestrians to use when traveling around the city. This also refers to a lack of connection between key destinations.

Through a series of public surveys, the city also noted a lack of connection between the outer neighbourhoods and the downtown core and Waneta Junction shopping areas. Namely, there are no options for pedestrians or cyclists to access these areas without a car, having instead to travel along the shoulder of the highways connecting these areas.

This presents ample opportunity to develop a safe mode of travel connecting all neighbourhoods in the city, or a key network for pedestrian and cyclist use. The South Kootenay Green Link Trail initiative is a regional opportunity to solidify the active transportation “spine” through the City of Trail, ultimately connecting Rossland and Fruitvale.

The plan aims to prioritize the development of an active transportation network that not only prioritizes connectivity but also safety along the city’s most high use corridors, or by means of providing alternative routes along streets with lower traffic speeds and volumes.

Read more: Fruitvale, Trail, RDKB to improve connectivity away from cars

Read more: #CityofTrail stories


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailinfrastructure

Previous story
Victoria mother pleads guilty in retrial of daughter’s murder
Next story
PODCAST: What’s the Drill? Home Building Communication Strategies

Just Posted

January’s dance session drew more than 80 people ready to cut a rug. Photo: Submitted
Dances return; Greater Trail seniors invited to join the fun

Rotary members Monse Loteki, Graham Wilson and Maddy and Juris Harlamovs help load the truck with groceries for the Beaver Valley food bank. Photo: Submitted
Waneta Sunshine Rotary helps stock food bank

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

Robert's column
Column: I’ve always liked to ski, but …