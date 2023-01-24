Trail council greenlights active transportation plan

Trail council has approved the city’s first Active Transportation Plan – a guide for future decision-making and investments in non-motorized modes of transportation.

The city says the plan is intended to provide strategic direction for an active transportation network that is equitable and accessible for people of all ages and abilities. The network includes improved connectivity throughout the community and between neighbourhoods to encourage more active transportation between the East and West Trail business districts and other key destinations.

The most prominent gap identified is the lack of a connected network for cyclists and/or pedestrians. This refers to the lack of safe and interconnected infrastructure options for cyclists and/or pedestrians to use when traveling around the city. This also refers to a lack of connection between key destinations.

Through a series of public surveys, the city also noted a lack of connection between the outer neighbourhoods and the downtown core and Waneta Junction shopping areas. Namely, there are no options for pedestrians or cyclists to access these areas without a car, having instead to travel along the shoulder of the highways connecting these areas.

This presents ample opportunity to develop a safe mode of travel connecting all neighbourhoods in the city, or a key network for pedestrian and cyclist use. The South Kootenay Green Link Trail initiative is a regional opportunity to solidify the active transportation “spine” through the City of Trail, ultimately connecting Rossland and Fruitvale.

The plan aims to prioritize the development of an active transportation network that not only prioritizes connectivity but also safety along the city’s most high use corridors, or by means of providing alternative routes along streets with lower traffic speeds and volumes.

