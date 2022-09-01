Trail council greenlights pavement contract

The city is resurfacing 4.2 kilometres of road this year, primarily in West Trail. Photo: File

A paving contract, a plow/dump truck purchase, and a grant to resurface a tennis court were on the list of city business council dealt with during the Aug. 15 governance meeting.

First off, Trail council members awarded the city’s 2022 Capital Pavement Program contract to Selkirk Paving Ltd. with a base price of $280,000+.

The contract will replace 4.2 kilometres of road surfacing primarily in West Trail.

“Due to the increase in asphalt pricing over the last year and to ensure the program remained within budget, only the sections selected for asphalt replacement were put forward for 2022,” read a report from Chris McIsaac, director of public works. “All areas for this year are located in the West Trail neighborhood, with parts of Nelson Avenue, Binns Street and Mountain Street scheduled for work.”

Selkirk Paving was the lowest of two bids, and has been the contractor of choice completing the paving program each of the last three years. McIsaac noted that the company has completed previous projects on schedule and on budget.

Trail council members also agreed to the purchase of a $247,000 five-ton plow/dump truck from Freightliner in Cranbrook.

According to Bryan Maloney, purchasing and mechanical superintendent, the current truck is unreliable due to age, usage and rising repair costs.

The Freightliner quote of adjusted price after trade-in was more than a second quote provided by Industrial Machine ($222,000). Although the trucks are identical, the Freightliner build also included a plow package, a sanding unit and a dump box with a delivery date of January 2023.

As well, Industrial Machine did not guarantee any of those necessities and could not deliver until August 2023.

Maloney said he is confident that the Freightliner truck offer better meets the city’s needs and, importantly, the vehicle delivery date is more favourable.

Coun. Sandy Santori voiced some concern about a potential push back given the recommendation to go with the higher bid.

“The date is really important and that would be one of the main criteria that we can get this unit here at the beginning of winter,” said Colin McLure, chief administrative officer.

Finally, a request from the Trail Tadanac Tennis Association for a $20,000 grant was not quite met by council.

The amount would secure or replace the perimeter fencing, fill or seal the cracks, and repair and improve steps that access the courts.

Council questioned the costs of the fencing quote and wondered if the tennis association sourced out other bids.

A report showed that the resurfacing costs amounted to about $3,550 and council approved an amended motion to cover the costs of resurfacing the Tadanac courts for up to $5,000.

