Trail council looks at voting snapshot, shelter update

The chief elections officer for the 2022 municipal election in Trail has released a report focused on ballots and voting.

Sandy Lucchini shared her written memorandum with the city’s new council on Nov. 7.

The city had a total of 6,574 eligible voters, including 76 new registrations and 17 non-resident property electors.

A total of 2,429 votes were cast.

More than half of those ballots (1,277) were cast during the two days of advance voting.

Mail-in ballots accounted for 55 ballots, leaving a mere 1,097 votes cast on Oct. 15, general voting day.

A reconciliation of ballots shows 22 spoiled ballots during advance voting, 11 ballots spoiled on general voting day, and two mail ballots not returned.

Final figures show voter turnout was just 36.9 per cent — down two per cent from the 2018 election which only had a three-way mayor’s race, that year the six council seats were won by acclamation.

On the agenda for last night’s council meeting (Nov. 14) was an update on conditions for the temporary shelter in downtown Trail.

After much deliberation and public insight, on Sept. 26, the previous Trail council approved a one-year extension of the temporary use permit for the La Nina Shelter.

As part of granting the extension, council applied conditions that involved BC Housing reporting back to city officials regarding an approved Life Safety Plan and the shelter providing 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily security and support.

Colin McClure, chief administrator for Trail, reported that staff has been in touch with BC Housing and they are wanting to set up a time to present an update on the conditions attached to the permit. As well, BC Housing is wanting to provide an update on the ongoing work they have been undertaking to move the current shelter out of downtown, as well as their commitment to find a permanent shelter in Trail.

McClure says city staff have been informed through BC Housing that the Trail shelter has hired two new staff members. He also said additional interviews are in process for another two shelter employees.

The expectation is that as of Monday (Nov. 14) there will be street reconnect/security staff in place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the shelter.

The paper went to press well before Nov. 14 council decisions could be reported.

