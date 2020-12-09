Masked City of Trail employees Derrick Simister and John Harper are making room for a third window installation at the Trail Memorial Centre, while adhering to the mandatory masks policy put into effect two weeks ago by the city. Photo: Jim Bailey

Masked City of Trail employees Derrick Simister and John Harper are making room for a third window installation at the Trail Memorial Centre, while adhering to the mandatory masks policy put into effect two weeks ago by the city. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail council makes masks mandatory, approves new plow truck

City in need of a new plow truck after motor goes during the year’s first snowfall last month

Trail council agreed to modify the municipal policy manual last week, by making masks mandatory for all employees and contractors when interacting with each other or the public, both indoors and out.

“As a local government, it is critically important that the city take appropriate action to protect employees, the public and contractors,” said Perehudoff.

“The policy developed is seen to be comprehensive and also felt to be ‘best practice.’”

Related read: Tighter recreation restrictions for Trail

The new policy dictates that all City of Trail employees, contractors and members of the public are required to wear non-medical face masks in City Hall, the Public Works Building and Yard, the Trail Memorial Centre, the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre (TALC), the Trail Riverfront Centre and Trail & District RCMP Detachment.

If staff are working in their own work space, are separated by a barrier such as Plexiglas, or maintain social distancing, then a mask is not mandatory but ‘strongly recommended’.

Plow problem

Trail council needed to shore up its plow truck capacity after one of its snow-plows broke down last month.

Council approved the amendment to the 2020 capital budget that clears the way for the purchase of a new 5-ton plow/dump truck worth over $265,000.

The funds are to be furnished by the city’s equipment replacement reserve or general capital revenue depending on final financial results realized in 2020.

The original plow truck, Unit 919, was purchased in 2007 and is one of three plow trucks owned and operated by the city. Unit 919 broke down during the first major snowfall of 2020 back in early November.

The City of Trail is in need of a new single-axle plow truck for the coming winter. Photo: Jenna Hauk.

The City of Trail is in need of a new single-axle plow truck for the coming winter. Photo: Jenna Hauk.

Further inspection determined that the city would have to replace the motor at a cost of about $50,000, not including other maintenance and installation expenses.

The truck’s age, failing parts, and overall maintenance costs, which have totalled nearly $300,000 since its purchase, has made fixing the unit fiscally irresponsible.

In addition, Trail staff contacted all known truck and plow dealers in B.C. and determined there was only one single-axle 5-ton plow truck currently available for purchase.

The pandemic has also slowed down production and single-axle plow trucks are hard to come by, with the estimated wait time to be six to eight months or more for delivery.

“This is a critical piece of equipment that the city is hoping to obtain as quickly as possible and for use during the 2020/21 winter season,” said Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff. “Trying to repair 919 is not seen to be fiscally responsible and purchasing a new unit is clearly in the best interest of the city.”

Read more: Pandemic news


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

Just Posted

The class of ‘68 is helping with the Trail high school’s Chromebook Fund.
J. L. Crowe Class of ‘68 lays down Chromebook challenge

Chromebook provides access to Google Classroom, so all students can access educational opportunities

Masked City of Trail employees Derrick Simister and John Harper are making room for a third window installation at the Trail Memorial Centre, while adhering to the mandatory masks policy put into effect two weeks ago by the city. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail council makes masks mandatory, approves new plow truck

City in need of a new plow truck after motor goes during the year’s first snowfall last month

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Navy Cadets of Yore …

Check out the Thursday editions of the Trail Times for our historical feature called Trail Blazers

The crisis line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Photo: Unsplash
Trail division crisis line reports upsurge in calls

“We are seeing an increase in both call volume and call intensity,” Sheila Dudek told the Trail Times.

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

(File photo)
Raccoons getting comfy in Elk Valley

WildSafeBC is reporting sightings of raccoons in Fernie and Sparwood

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Most Read