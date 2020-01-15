Trail CPA students excel in National Exam

Mike Trick placed in the Top 10 in the final exam administered by CPA Western School of Business

After passing his CPA exam, and finishing in the top one per cent, Mike Trick has submitted his application for membership and is expecting to receive his CPA letters in the next few months. Submitted photo

Studying up to 40 hours per week over the summer paid off to the nth degree for Mike Trick, a numbers cruncher who works in downtown Trail.

The senior tax analyst at Grant Thornton LLP just found out that he finished in the highest echelon, and made the National Honour Roll, for his outstanding results on the final CPA (Chartered Professional Accountants) exam administered by the CPA Western School of Business.

“It is an amazing feeling,” Trick told the Trail Times. “I had done fairly well on my prior exams and on the graded practice cases during the study prep period, but to finish in the top one per cent is surreal,” he shared.

“It really validates all the hard work and sacrifices I’ve had to make over the past few years of the program.”

Before finding his passion in Accounting, Trick studied kinesiology at the University of Calgary and hospitality management at SAIT (Southern Alberta Institute of Technology).

With such diverse educational interests ranging from the study of body movement to guest services in the restaurant/hotel industry, why did he ultimately chose a career in the numbers game?

“I chose accounting for a few reasons,” Trick said. “I’m always learning and get to develop and showcase my technical knowledge on a daily basis. There’s always a new challenge and I’m never bored at work,” he explained.

“Plus, I get to work with people, both clients and colleagues, to help them thrive, solve their problems, or plan for the future. It is rewarding to be able to use my knowledge to help others.”

Even though he’s now passed his CPA course with flying colours, Trick is still studying.

He’s currently enrolled in the CPA In-Depth Tax program, which is a three-year program designed to provide comprehensive training for professionals looking to specialize in tax.

“I’m part way through my first year and I’m really enjoying it so far,” he said.

The Trail Times was contacted by the CPABC (Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia) after the exam results were released on Jan. 7.

Trick and two other CPA students from Trail, Demitria Esposito and Mitch Gaudry, also passed the exam.

Trail’s Michael Trick is one of 10 B.C. students who made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results on the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) administered by the CPA Western School of Business in September 2019, the release read.

“Congratulations to Michael, Demitria, and Mitch for successfully passing the CFE,” said Ben Sander, CPABC chair.

“On behalf of the CPABC Board of Directors and CPABC, I welcome them to the ranks of B.C.’s chartered professional accountants and wish them all the best as they move forward in their careers.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements.

The national CFE ensures all Canadian chartered professional accountants meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

CPA Western School of Business delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region.

Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

