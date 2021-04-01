The ICLN is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Photo: Christopher Catbagan on Unsplash

The ICLN is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Photo: Christopher Catbagan on Unsplash

Trail crisis line workers respond to record number of calls

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

Crisis line workers in Trail, and across the B.C. Interior, are being recognized for helping more people in crisis than ever before.

In 2020, crisis line responders provided close to 450,000 minutes of empowering support, skilled assessment and crisis de-escalation. This equates to answering the calls from around 30,000 people in the Interior, a record since the service began in 2012.

The jump in minutes of support provided reflects a 47 per cent increase over the previous year.

This critical work of a specially trained body of volunteers was recently recognized by the province.

“Crisis Line Awareness week is a time to recognize the impact of this service and the important commitment of our staff and volunteers to support our communities during the added pressures of the last year,” explains Janet MacNeil, executive director Trail FAIR Society.

Read more: Trail crisis line reports upsurge in calls

Read more: Crisis line seeks volunteers from the Trail area

Trail FAIR Society is one of five partner agencies working in an innovative and collaborative network to answer crisis calls across the region.

Other partner agencies making up the Interior Crisis Line Network (ICLN) include Canadian Mental Health Association branches in the Kootenays, Vernon, Cariboo and Chilcotin as well as the Kelowna Community Resources.

Nearly double the increase in calls speaks to the need for people to feel connected and to reach out to self-manage mental health concerns and challenges ranging from simply feeling overwhelmed with the unknown to high-risk situations including harm towards themselves or others.

“We have been very fortunate to have both staff and volunteer crisis line responders coming forward from Trail to answer this increase in both call volume and complexity,” says Sheila Dudek, coordinator of the Trail ICLN.

The ICLN provides 24/7 phone-based support on four services including the regional crisis line, the provincial mental health line, the provincial suicide line and the national suicide prevention service.

In addition, people can reach out via chat Thursday to Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Given the scope of service provided, crisis line responder training is approximately 70+ hours including online self-study, live training sessions, group observations and one-on-one mentoring to ensure people are fully vetted and supported to respond to crisis situations.

Crisis line responders are trained to work through an evidence-based crisis de-escalation model resulting in 98 per cent of calls not requiring intervention. Crisis line workers effectively de-escalate situations and engage ‘right response’ guiding people to the least invasive/most appropriate intervention when needed.

Working collaboratively within the model resulted in saving 6,276 interventions to 911 and Mental Health Emergency Services and close to 9,000 additional mental health worker visits in 2020. Developing collaborative safe plans that engage internal, personal, community-based and clinical supports have been critical in supporting people in self-managing their wellness during this time.

“Please tell your crisis line responder they literally saved my life last night” was a voicemail left earlier this year on the administrative line, said Dudek.

“Though crisis line responders are trained to de-escalate and support people to reach the most appropriate resource of ‘get through another day’, they don’t always get to hear directly the impact they’ve made so the message was appreciated. It means a lot to our crisis line responders to know they’ve made a difference.”

During COVID, the Interior Crisis Line Network not only answered record number of calls, they transitioned to a state-of-the-art routing technology, joined the national suicide prevention service and shifted to online training. All while navigating pandemic regulations with a commitment to the health and safety of their people and those reaching out for support.

Interior Crisis Line Network can be reached by phone at 1.888.353.2273(CARE), 24/7/365 or by chat at interiorcrisisline.com from Thursday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Interested in volunteering? Go to interiorcrisisline.com or call 1.250.364.2326.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailinteriorbcmental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Nelson area, six in Trail
Next story
Semiahmoo First Nation tap water safe to drink again, as 16-year boil water advisory is lifted

Just Posted

Fruitvale station’s new high-efficiency furnaces will heat their hall and reduce their natural gas use and greenhouse gas production by about 15 per cent. Photo: Submitted
Furnace fix for Fruitvale fire hall

The RDKB is undertaking energy assessments at nine of its facilities

The ICLN is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Photo: Christopher Catbagan on Unsplash
Trail crisis line workers respond to record number of calls

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

A community forest near Slocan is among the 44 projects in B.C. receiving funds for wildfire mitigation. File photo
Community forests in West Kootenay receive wildfire mitigation grants

Projects in Kaslo, Slocan, Creston, Nakusp and Harrop-Procter are among the recipients

Rossland was ranked in the top five of the most livable places in Canada. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland ranks top five for Canada’s most livable city

The survey revealed that one of the top deciding factors when looking for where to move is scenery

Nelson and Trail saw increases in new COVID-19 cases during the week of March 21 to 27. Illustration: BCCDC
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Nelson area, six in Trail

The West Kootenay has mostly been spared new cases in 2021

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Online posts appear to link alleged arsonist to Masonic hall fires in Metro Vancouver

A page with the same name as man charged in the fire reveals interest in multiple conspiracy theories

John Boros, of City of Surrey water operations turns on two underground roadside taps last December - one for potable water and one for emergency services - marking the completion of the long-awaited connection between SFN and the Surrey water supply. (File photo)
Semiahmoo First Nation tap water safe to drink again, as 16-year boil water advisory is lifted

New distribution system, connected to Surrey water supply, passes safety testing

Mohammad Movassaghi, a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse, was issued fines against him and his suspected guests totalling more than $17,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
88% of COVID-19 rulebreakers in B.C. haven’t paid their fines, $716K owed

The province is now looking into holding driver’s licence renewals until COVID-19 tickets are paid

Teacher Tim Coy recited Pi to 1,510 digits in a competition at Shawnigan Lake School on March 14, while four students also surpassed 160 digits. (Arden Gill photo)
A mouthful of Pi: B.C. teacher recites 1,510 digits in 18 minutes

Shawnigan Lake’s Tim Coy’s mark is fifth all-time in Canadian rankings, students also impressive

Provincial Sales Tax will be expanded to sweetened carbonated drinks at a rate of seven per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)
Not April Fools: Taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol and streaming services go up today

Tax measures part of delayed 2020 budget decision by B.C. NDP government

London Drugs is one of the pharmacy chains participating in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout for people 55 to 65 years old in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media files)
London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

London Drugs had three pharmacies involved in the rollout out of the total 150 that received vaccines

Whale watchers spotted a rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ in the Haro Strait March 29. (Photo by April Ryan, Maya’s Legacy Whale Watching/PWWA)
VIDEO: Rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ spotted off Victoria’s coast

Chainsaw is known for his jagged dorsal fin

(Black Press file photo)
FINLAYSON: Where does the money come from? The B.C. government’s top revenue sources

Governments around the world have taken on mountains of debt during the pandemic to support the economy

Most Read