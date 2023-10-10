Trail digs into Groutage Avenue re-development

After several years on the books, the Groutage Avenue rebuild — known as the “missing link” project — is now underway.

Trail council awarded a $2.2 million contract to Marwest Industries Limited in July. Marwest submitted the sole bid, and was thus awarded the job.

The Groutage Avenue Esplanade Development project was first conceptualized in 2018, but as parking lot improvements only. At the time there was a recognized need for additional parking in or close to the downtown core, and formalizing the Groutage Avenue parking area was considered to be beneficial.

In 2019, the design was expanded to include the replacement of aging buried infrastructure, and to include better connectivity between the pedestrian bridge and Esplanade walkway. The development of a new seating and viewing area fronting the Columbia River was also incorporated into the avenue’s re-design.

The project was advanced to public tender in early 2020, however work was deferred to subsequent years due to the unknown social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project was resurrected in 2022 as economies returned to “normal,” and in the fall, staff secured a $500,000 grant from Columbia Basin Trust through its climate resiliency program. The remainder will be covered by general taxation, as well as water and sewer funds.

