Trail driver shaken after pedestrian runs into car

A Trail retiree was shaken after a pedestrian ran into her car while she was driving in East Trail on Saturday.

The 77-year-old woman recounted that she was driving slowly down Second Avenue near Butler Park when she caught a movement out of the corner of her eye, followed by a distinctive thud.

Uncertain of what happened, but thinking she may have hit someone, the woman stopped and called 911, asking for an ambulance and that Trail RCMP attend the scene.

The woman said she was shaking, so she remained in her car while talking to the emergency responder.

“I wasn’t sure what to do,” she told the Trail Times. “I was afraid that it was a scam, and if I got out of the car, they would take my purse or my vehicle.”

Moments later, a man jumped up and pounded on the hood of her car, laughing and saying, “I got you! I got you!”

Similar incidents have occurred in the Lower Mainland where pedestrians knock on a vehicle and pretend to be hit and hurt after a driver backs out of a parking stall. They then ask the driver for an on-the-spot monetary settlement, rather than call the RCMP and report to ICBC.

The Times consulted Trail RCMP about the incident, and asked if the police had any reports of a similar action in Greater Trail.

“I do not have any reason to believe it was anything else than a poorly thought out prank,” replied Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, detachment commander. “We have not had any ‘purse snatching’ or ‘car-jackings’ in our area from my recollection.

“This would have been classified as a suspicious occurrence, and not a criminal offence.”

According to Wicentowich, the Trail RCMP had 746 suspicious persons/vehicles/occurrences reported in 2022, and 949 suspicious persons/vehicles/occurrences reported in 2021.

“Trail is like other communities of similar size with our levels of crime and incidents though we tend to score low on the crime severity index.”

Wicentowich said that the Trail woman did the right thing.

“She stopped and checked to ensure the man was okay then reported the incident to police. Please contact the Trail RCMP if anyone should experience a similar incident.”

If anyone saw the incident or knows the identity of the man, contact the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566.

