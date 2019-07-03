Trail endorses safety action plan

The plan is part of the Community Safety Strategy Report

Trail council has endorsed an action plan to start addressing the community’s voiced concerns over property crimes and road safety as well as personal safety and security.

The Community Safety Action Chart, a direct result from insight gathered at an open meeting held by the city and safety task force last month, was adopted at the June 24 governance meeting.

Immediate efforts on this “chart,” which is essentially a guide for short term actions to be taken by the city, focuses on specifics such as beefing up measures to dispose of illicit drug paraphernalia like dirty needles, improving lighting in downtown Trail and introducing an RCMP bike patrol this summer.

As well, are esoteric recommendations like quarterly meetings to connect frontline agencies and a recommendation to raise public awareness on “mental health first aid.”

The action chart is part of a broader scope document called the Community Safety Strategy Report (CSSR). Within the interim report by facilitator Gordon McIntosh, are longer term suggestions for council to mull over.

Those suggestions, in part, will involve continued engagement with stakeholders and budget considerations.

“The endorsement of the Community Safety Strategy Report is seen to be a positive first step in the ongoing work that will be required to address the various issues and concerns identified,” said the city’s David Perehudoff.

“Some involve specific action to be taken while others involve undertaking exploration and research further to considering future feasibility and funding,” he explained.

“It is suggested that the CSSR provides a solid framework for action and future discussion … This provides the (safety task force), the city, as well as other agencies, with more formalized information and direction in order for appropriate action to be taken.”

The Community Safety Task Force was one of the first orders of business Mayor Lisa Pasin announced after she was elected into the lead role last fall.

The group’s purpose is to serve council, in an advisory capacity, on matters impacting public safety and to advise on crime prevention strategies that may enhance public safety.

Municipal staff formally introduced the group’s mandate and terms of reference in early January, which council subsequently endorsed before putting out a call for volunteer board members.

The next step was a public roundtable held in the Trail Memorial Centre on June 5, which was used to develop the Community Safety Strategy Report.

Property crime (theft and vandalism), traffic and driver behaviour, harassment, violence, and personal harm, are four key concerns stemming from the responses of 100+ people who participated in the roundtable.



