Trail family desperate for return of their beloved therapy dog

Joy Joy, a four-year old black cockapoo went missing from Glenmerry on Nov. 1

A Trail family is urging locals to keep their eyes peeled for Joy Joy, their beloved black cockapoo that went missing Nov. 1.

Right after Joy Joy disappeared near Woodland Drive in Glenmerry that Sunday, family and friends began a desperate search for her.

But she hasn’t been seen since.

Now, they are offering a $500 reward for Joy Joy’s safe return, no questions asked.

Teresa Cragg-Crockett, owner of the four-year old cockapoo, says Joy Joy was out for her daily walk with the family’s other dog, near the green space across from Myer’s Roofing, a property on the outskirts of Glenmerry formerly known as Bryan’s Transfer.

On their usual outing, the dogs chase a ball and when it’s time to go home, back on the leashes they go.

This time, Joy Joy ran past and headed up toward Glenmerry between the houses on Woodland Drive.

Teresa’s partner called for the dog and waited, but Joy Joy never returned.

He then bolted home and immediately drove around the neighbourhood while Teresa walked the streets calling her name.

“There were lots of people cleaning their yards that day and no one saw her,” Teresa said. “I posted her missing on Facebook right away and lots of people are helping to look for her. Someone thought they saw her on the Snake Hill on November 1 around 6 p.m., so we went and searched but did not see her,” she said.

“There have been no other sightings or leads.”

Teresa brought Joy Joy home as an eight-week old puppy for her daughter Jess, who is autistic.

Jess is really missing her dog, so Teresa is keeping up hope that someone will contact her with a sighting or lead.

“She has had her since she was a puppy and this dog taught her how to be kind to animals, among other things,” said Teresa. “One could say Joy was her therapy dog.”

When Joy Joy first went missing she had just had a grooming. Teresa says her black curly fur grows fast, so she may appear much more unkempt that her photo.

Anyone with information about Joy Joy is urged to call 250.231.0974 or 250.231.7936.

Read more: Lost dog in Castlegar returns home

Read more: Lost dog reunited with family 3 months after going missing on remote B.C. trail



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailPets & People



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.